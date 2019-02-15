Top 5 Gambling Destinations in the Caribbean Islands

The Caribbean is a popular destination for tourists who want a friendly atmosphere amidst the sea and sun. The casinos present here rival some of the best-known casinos present around the world. Whether you like spending your time at the blackjack table or listening to the spinning wheel at the Roulette, these South Florida Tropical islands will not disappoint you.

Puerto Rico

Do not miss Puerto Rico if you are visiting the Caribbean Islands purely for an enjoyable gambling experience. The Sheraton San Juan Hotel & Casino has one of the largest casinos here known as the Casino Metro where you will get to play over 18 table games and 400 slot machines.

You can try out some of the luxurious high-end gaming venues at Casino del Mar in Renaissance La Concha Resort with over 400 slot machines and 20 table games. If you are looking out for a place to spend your winnings, you can try out the Puerto Rico Premium Outlets shopping center which is close to The Casino Atlántico in the Hyatt Place Manati.

Aruba

A number of casinos have been opened in the country in the last few years. The Caribbean stud poker was invented in this country. Thousands of casual gamblers as well as high rollers travel to Aruba to gamble every year. The country has around 12 gambling facilities which make it very popular among the gamblers. You will find most of the casinos along the Palm Beach in the high rise resort hotels.

The Crystal and Seaport casinos are located in Oranjestad whereas the Alhambra Casino is located at the Eagle Beach. At the Palm Beach, you will find the largest casino, Stellaris which has over 500 slots and 30 table games. The Hyatt Regency is also located here with over 220 slots and 13 tables.

Jamaica

Jamaica is home to the awesome beach bars, spectacular beaches and luxurious casinos. You will be surprised to find the huge number of casinos in the resort hotels here. Try out your luck at several resort casinos such as the Sunset Jamaica Grande Resort, the Hedonism resorts and the Riu Negril Club in Negril.

If you are tired of playing in these small resorts, you can check out some of the bigger venues in Montego Bay such as the jungle-themed Coral Cliff Hotel or in Kingston like the Acropolis Gaming & Entertainment Center.

Bahamas

The Bahamas is the perfect luxury destination for tourists. If you are visiting the place for an authentic gambling experience, then you should definitely visit the renowned Atlantis Paradise Island, which has a 50,000 square-foot gaming floor with over 1000 slot machines and 90 table games.

If you want to venture out to a different venue, you can always visit The Crystal Palace Casino which has over 400 slot machine games and around 45 table games.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has around 120 casinos where you can spend entire night gambling to your heart’s content. Most of the casinos stay open till the early morning hours, so you won’t be disappointed here. You should definitely check out the Playa Dorada Casino in the Allegro Playa Dorada.

If you are travelling with your family, then you can visit the family-friendly Amhsa Paradise Beach Club & Casino. Most of the casinos are located in the resort areas like the capital of Santo Domingo, Playa Dorado and Punta Cana.