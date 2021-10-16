Tommy Lee Sparta and His Son Skirdle Sparta, Link up for First Single “Dior Kicks”

[MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica] – The first official collaboration between dancehall staple and icon Tommy Lee Sparta and his son the newcomer Skirdle Sparta is the hot single Dior Kicks. Tommy Lee has long since unearthed and made into his own, a dark, Jamaican punk iconography that gives way to his performance of the various characters in his ensemble. Skirdle Sparta, with this new upbeat, electro dancehall vibe, Dior Kicks adds more dimensions to the signature sonic arrangements of his father’s niche. This single is a high energy banger meant for party setting. But, also perfect for radio airplay and premiered Friday, October 8th 2021.

Blazing a Dancehall Trail

Tommy Lee burst onto the music scene in 2008 after the premier of his first single and subsequent performances in his home town Flankers, Mobay. Eventually, Vybz Kartel discovered his immense talent and welcomed him into the Portmore Empire. Since then Tommy has blazed his own trail in dancehall music, going on to create hits like Warn Dem, Psycho, Soul Reaper, Spartan Soldier, Hard Ears, Blessings, Redemption Song and more.

Creating a Legacy

Skirdle Sparta embraces his father’s legacy. Especially by making it his own and adding a unique perspective. In addition to new flows that bring more depth and scale to the Spartan empire. This collaboration also signifies a passing of the baton to the next generation of artists. Especially those who have a different vision of the future.

“Tommy Lee Sparta is the best Dancehall artist in the world right now, in my humble opinion. The one thing I respect the most about Tommy is that he speaks from his heart on his records. He is unwavering, unafraid, and will never back down from the truth in his lyrical approach. His honesty and vulnerability are what sets Tommy apart from any other artist. I strongly feel that this is what translates with people all over the world, who have been in similar situations but are afraid to say what is on their minds. So when I got the opportunity to work with Tommy on his forthcoming single “Dior Kicks”, I felt humbled because I had already been a huge fan of his work. Add Tommy’s son to the mix, and Dior Kicks became a high-energy progressive dancehall record with a modern flare. Its uptempo vibrant feel and emotionally driven lyrical content will have people wanting to move their bodies to the rhythmic Drums and style of Dancehall. This record has a sound that crosses over from dancehall to straight-ahead urban mainstream. Stay tuned in, because there is a lot more to come…”

Symbolic Moment in Dancehall

Dior Kicks a lighthearted but entertaining celebration of the magnetism that comes with the lifestyle of being an artist. Something Tommy Lee is far from a stranger to. Though young Skirdle is not quite as experienced as his father, he manages to relate in a real way that shines on this track. It’s a great track, a great symbolic moment for dancehall and a great father son interaction. Something that we don’t get often enough in dancehall. It speaks to the ability of dancehall artistry to transcend generation. The passage of time and to still be relevant in all phases of the Jamaican experience.