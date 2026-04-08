Tommy Cowan Celebrates His 80th Birthday at Circle House

NORTH MIAMI – Tommy Cowan, the most famous MC in reggae history, turned 80 on April 6. He marked the milestone with family and friends at Circle House in North Miami.

Circle House is the base for the Grammy-winning Inner Cicle band, the Bad Boys of Reggae whom Cowan managed for many years in the 1970s and 1980s.

“It feels good, I would say with a feeling of gratitude, as that age to me at one time was just a figment of my imagination. I give thanks for the condition that I am in,” Cowan told South Florida Caribbean News.

Sharing the occasion was Carlene Davis, his wife of 42 years; four of his children Sara, Shikisha, Nathan and Naomi as well as cousins. Brothers Roger and Ian Lewis, founders of Inner Circle, Bernard “Touter” Harvey, the band’s keyboardist and Abebe Lewis, Ian’s son, led the celebrations.

Guests included Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami. Also present were City of Miramar Vice Mayor, Eddy Edwards, attorney Lloyd Stanbury and broadcaster John “John T” Hodgson. John T who is also a Lauderhill City commissioner.

Cowan, who is originally from St. Elizabeth parish in southern Jamaica, started his music career as a member of The Jamaicans. The group was a harmony trio that won the 1967 Festival Song Contest with Ba Ba Boom.

During the 1970s, he managed Inner Circle. He worked in marketing with top acts like Bob Marley and The Wailers. He also produced songs for artists such as Israel Vibration.

God Given Purpose

The dreadlocked Cowan also made his name as an MC, whose ‘Yes, indeed!’ bellow remains his signature. In the early 1990s, he and his wife became Christians, which he considers a highlight of his life.

“My greatest achievement is accepting Christ as my Lord and Savior and recognizing purpose, the day I was born and the reason why I was born. Which is what causes me to pursue my God-given purpose and the endeavor to empty myself of the things God has endowed me with to share with people,” said Cowan.