Tobago Carnival 2025: Artistes Shine with New Music

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – As the entertainment spotlight in Trinidad and Tobago turns to the smaller of the twin islands, Tobago, major moves are being made by some. They aim to amplify the upcoming Tobago carnival. One music producer, Diamond Dale who’s based in Boston, has been hard at work. He is delivering a project collaborated on with well-known Tobago entertainment hub, Jade Monkey. It’s a project he says is proudly Tobago.

Jade Monkey Carnival Project

The Jade Monkey Carnival project has illuminated four Tobagonian artistes. Diamond Dale says the project started off ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2025 carnival season. However, efforts to complete it failed then. Both he and many artistes approached were absorbed in the season’s bustling activity.

Shurwayne Winchester was the lone artiste who had voiced a song on the production. Dale recalls Shurwayne later asking him to share the riddim with another artiste out of Tobago.

“He shared it with Mikie Tower – a Tobago artiste and producer, and Mikie went into the studio,” said Dale. One thing led to another and before long, the riddim had been sturdily supported by four Tobagonian artistes. “I hadn’t realized it until one day while driving, it hit me. I called Shurwayne and I asked him if he’d realized that the riddim was all Tobagonian artistes. I suggested that it be released for Tobago Carnival this year and he agreed.”

Now, as momentum builds for the fourth installment of the festival, Tobago’s Mikie Tower, Verse, J- Kez and Shurwayne Winchester are set to share their energy on the Jade Monkey Carnival Project.

“It’s a Bouyon flavoured riddim, mixed in with the traditional Soca sound. With the explosion of Bouyon around the region and even internationally, it’s as good a time as any, to deliver music that fuses our Trinbagonian sound with what’s hot,” said the executive producer. With the assistance of Dominican producer, Dada, the riddim was completed with each song written by the respective artiste. “I’m really happy to be a part of something that’s home grown- a powerful show of camaraderie among artistes from Tobago who respect each other and are giving something to show the world that Tobago’s artistes are just as good as every artiste in the region,” said Diamond Dale. He says he hopes this effort will help build more confidence in Tobago’s artistes. “I would definitely encourage producers and songwriters to engage the Tobago artistes more. They have the ability to do just what the Trinidad acts are doing, but they need to be given the same opportunities.”

Tobago Carnival 2025

Tobago Carnival 2025 climaxes on October 24th through the 26th. “This festival belongs to the people of Tobago. It’s a representation of the rich tapestry of cultural traditions and creativity they possess. I’m really happy about this, and I think it just might have been God’s work. The way it turned out being all Tobago artistes on this riddim, is nothing short of remarkable,” he said.

The project will be released this week and even as several popular entertainers sprinkle their special Soca sauce on the scene, Diamond Dale and the Tobago artistes on the Jade Monkey Carnival Project are confident that the people of Tobago will enjoy their contributions to the carnival. “There’s enough room for everyone. It’s important for us to help each other grow and Tobago’s annual carnival has the ability to offer its people that opportunity.”