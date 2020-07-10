Tips on How to Reduce Costs for Your Ecommerce Business

Ecommerce businesses have proved to be highly profitable compared to brick-and-mortar stores. Most of the company’s activities and work are done online, meaning there is no need to invest thousands in setting up a shop floor.

However, the success of your eCommerce depends on how good you are at minimizing the costs. High costs can eat into your profits and render your venture unprofitable. Here is a list of the things you can do to lower costs and increase profits for your eCommerce business.

Utilize Your Marketing Budget Effectively

While marketing is an integral part of every business that is looking to grow, it can be costly. What you want is a marketing strategy that is on point to avoid wasting money on ineffective advertising. The aim is to make your marketing strategy act as a source of more income or profit instead of an additional expense.

The first thing is to improve the rank of your website on search engines. Employing the right SEO strategies ensures your business is visible to shoppers. Look for affordable but effective marketing services such as Auckland SEO Agency to reduce advertisement costs for your eCommerce.

Get the Best Deals from Suppliers

Having excellent negotiation skills will go a long way in ensuring you get the best product suppliers’ rates. Suppliers will most likely look at the order size and how long you take to pay. If you are buying in bulk and paying for the order within a short duration, you are more likely to get a good deal and build rapport with the seller. On top of that, suppliers sometimes offer early prepayment discounts whenever you manage to pay for the goods on time.

You can further reduce the costs by negotiating for a freight-free deal. This involves discussing with your supplier how much they can waive from the freight fee if you up your order amount.

Reduce Product Returns

One of the biggest headaches for eCommerce is dealing with returned goods. This can distract your daily activities and cost you in terms of shipping and replacement costs. Although you might do your best to package your products properly and ensure they are in perfect condition before transit, there are never satisfied customers.

It might be inevitable to deal with customers’ returns, but you can do things to reduce the costs. One of them is to avoid marketing to customers who have a reputation for returning goods. Check the customer’s previous sales data to identify buyers with the most returns. Once you recognize this segment of buyers, stop marketing your products to them.

Another way to reduce returns is by letting customers understand what they are buying before they pay for it. Provide clear descriptions to avoid misleading the buyer.

Use Affordable Packaging

The cost of packaging can raise your expenses with a high margin. As an eCommerce, most of your products will need proper packaging before being shipped to the buyer. If you use heavy or big packaging, you will be spending more than is necessary.

You can reduce the cost of packaging by eliminating unnecessary cushioning for fragile products. Try to buy your shipping materials in bulk and go for lighter eco-friendly packaging. Since most shipping companies charge the shipment based on weight, using lighter packaging will significantly reduce shipping costs.

Bottom Line

The easiest way to increase profit margins for your eCommerce business is to start by reducing the costs. Even if you are making more sales, paying for higher expenses is counter-productive. You need to work on increasing sales while still reducing operational costs.