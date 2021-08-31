Tips for Protecting Your Personally Identifiable Information

Personally identifiable information is also referred to as PII, and it is exactly what it sounds like: basically, any information that can help someone identify who you are. As you probably imagine, you don’t want this type of information getting into the wrong hands, especially with so many cyber criminals and identity thieves that are out there these days.

When it comes to protecting your personally identifiable information online, there are things that you can do every day to surf the World Wide Web with greater privacy and security. And there are also steps you can take to ensure your PII won’t be easy to find. Continue reading to access some tips on how to do just that.

Remove Your Personally Identifiable Information from People Search Sites

One of the easiest ways that someone can find personal info about you online is by using a people search website. Whitepages is a classic example that you are likely already familiar with. Put simply, when you visit these websites, you can gather a good amount of information on someone by just typing their name into the search box. Things like their age, contact details, criminal record, and more can be found using these tools.

While a people search website can come in handy when you are hoping to verify the identity of someone you’re interacting with because you’re concerned for your safety, or when you want to find a long lost friend’s contact info, knowing that your info is on these sites might make you nervous. If that’s the case, just contact them to opt out of having your details shown in search results. For instance, you can go to the Whitepages opt out page to request removal.

Remember, there are several of these sites out there. Another example is Fast People Search. Again, it’s up to you to request Fast People Search removal to ensure they no longer show your information on their site.

And yet another site you should check is TruthFinder, as it might also be showcasing your PII. The TruthFinder opt out instructions should be straightforward, though, so you can quickly regain control.

Request That Other Websites Remove Your Personal Information

Don’t stop at people search websites. Instead, go to Google, perform a search using your full name, and determine if there are any other websites that are currently hosting information that might lead people to you.

Any type of information about you that makes you feel uncomfortable should be addressed, so don’t hesitate to contact website administrators to politely ask that they take the information down to respect your privacy.

Take Steps to Surf the Internet Securely

When you are using the internet, you want to take steps to surf websites as securely as possible. Be aware of scams, such as phishing scams that might come in via email, so you can avoid becoming the victim of hackers, viruses, malware, ransomware, etc.

Use strong passwords that are hard to guess, install protective software on your computers and devices, and never share your personal information with anyone unless it is a business that you know for sure is legitimate and trustworthy.

Finally, when it comes to your social media accounts, never share personally identifiable information on those platforms because those details can be easy to find and exploit, especially if your profile is public.