Whether you are a Kratom powder newbie or you already have a favorite powder you have been using for a while, you may be wondering about the full range of options on the market. There are so many different strains of kratom and finding the one which is right for you can be difficult. From the best Balinese varieties to Thailand’s famous extracts, it is worth knowing as much as you can about the different strains in order to make the right decision.

To help you get the most out of your kratom experience, here are our top tips for buying high-quality kratom powder.

1. Find a Reliable Kratom Powder Right Supplier

The first thing you need to do when looking to buy high-quality kratom powder is find a reliable supplier who you can trust. It is very important that any online suppliers or offline suppliers you are dealing with are honest and open about their powders, where they came from, and the testing which they have undergone. You should always look for kratom powders that have been lab-tested to ensure that they are safe. When choosing a supplier, check their testing, labeling, and ask them how they verify the source and manufacturing process of their powders.

2. Get to Know the Different Strains

Once you have identified a few potential suppliers, the next thing you need to do is narrow down the different strains available to you. Knowing their characteristics and important differences will help you to choose a kratom powder that is perfect for your needs. Here is some basic information about three of the most common kratom strains to consider:

Red Vein Kratom

Red vein kratom strains are the strain of choice for many people. Originating from Southeast Asia, red vein strains have a very specific alkaloid content which ensures the best results. There are various red strains to try with some of the most popular being Sumatra, Maeng Da, and Kali.

Green Vein Kratom

Green vein Kratom strains are generally considered to be more balanced than red or white strains which pack more of a punch. Green vein strains are also less bitter than red vein kratom strains which makes them easier and more enjoyable to drink for some people. Many beginner kratom users start out with green strains because they are a gentle introduction.

White Vein Kratom

The third popular strain of kratom powders is white vein kratom powders. These are often considered to be the opposite of red vein strains and are made from very young kratom leaves. White kratom vein powders are sometimes mixed with a green or a red strain to create different effects for the user. When you are first starting out, try mixing and matching white strains like Borneo or White Sumatra with different red or green strains.

3. Do a Little Trial and Error

After you have educated yourself a little on the different strains, the best way to learn about what works for you is to do a little trial and error. Speak to some friends who enjoy using kratom and try out some of their favorite blends. Before you shell out on a big pack, try to pick up a few small packs of different strains. As you try out the different strains, make some notes about the good points and the bad points so you can refer to them when you decide on the perfect kratom powder for you.

4. Choose Your Kratom Powder

Now that you have found out what you like and what you don’t like about five different strains of Kratom, you can find your ideal Kratom powder. Look at your notes about the positives and negatives of the different strains you tried. After that, check the websites of the suppliers which you trust and see what strains they sell which match the attributes you are looking for. If you enjoyed a Red Sumatra and a White Borneo, for example, you can order a kratom powder which is made up of these two strains. Being able to customize your own mixes is an ideal to make the kratom powder which will give you the most enjoyable and beneficial experience.

Kratom powders can provide such a wonderful experience and there are so many different strains that you are sure to be able to find one which is ideal for you. Finding a reliable provider and trying out a few different strains will enable you to mix and match for the best effects. Follow these four tips and it will make buying kratom powder super easy.