Tips and guide for saving money in your 30s

When you are in your 30s, it is such a time in your life that a host of changes takes place: starting with a marriage, home purchase, pregnancy and many more. It is no wonder that the financial needs and investments skyrocket during this phase of life so while paying for today’s necessities, one has to think about the future. One needs to save and well invest the capital, so we have created a detailed guide including some tips as to how you can save money in your 30s.

Another important factor is a loan, in order to get loans as per your need, you need to maintain a good credit score.

Saving should be a priority

Keeping a part of your monthly income in saving for various purposes is one basic way of avoiding financial conflicts. We recommend that you keep

Half, 50% of your income for essentials.

30 % for optional expenditure and extra saving.

5% for short term saving.

15% for retirement investments.

Now the question is, why 15% for retirement? Well this 15% will grow over time and will end up as a good amount for retirement.

Revisit the saving plans

Revisiting the savings is always a good idea as it creates a mental picture of how can you save better if you are already doing good and also how can you cut down on unnecessary expenditures. And for emergency savings, don’t be tempted to use the emergency saving if you are switching jobs. People also tend to pay off debts with the emergency amount and we suggest that it is a big red flag. One shouldn’t use the savings to pay off debts.

A college account

Open a college savings account, it may sound stupid but this account isn’t for you. This is for your child as college fees are increasing at an extraordinary rate. This will not be a part of your retirement savings and it can be accounted for from the extra saving that you make each month..

Identify your priorities and comfort zone

It is wise to be aggressive with the investments as one can stay ahead of inflation that way. But it isn’t a good idea to be aggressive with savings, so much so that it keeps you awake at night. You will need to weigh short term goals and invest wisely. Buying a home or starting a business are long term goals, retirement being the ultimate long term goal. Strike a balance by putting a bit extra for what is the need and keep some aside for the want.



Invest outside employers plan

If you didn’t yet save money out of your employers retirement plan then now it may be a good time to start. Open an individual retirement account(IRA), such accounts offer tax benefits and aids you in saving better for retirement. Now about how to invest in an IRA, consider the target-date fund, where you will set the retirement date the account will rebalance itself accordingly. This is a good option as you don’t have to risk anything or design a strategy like other bigger investment options.

Avoid basic mistakes

With a little knowledge of what to do and what not to you can meet your saving goals successfully. Investments are risky but such risks are significantly reduced by not making the classic mistakes. Two things to take in consideration:

Investment expenses should not be ignored.

And, do not jump in at the bottom and again jump out to the top.

This means one should be looking out for other investments as well as mutual funds. The ones with low fees as the fees cut in your return. And also think twice before withdrawing your money when the market gets rocky. This counts as another classic mistake.

Create an individual financial identity

With marriage and family life, the 30s is also accompanied by divorce. You will need to rethink your finances if your marriage is unstable and keep investments as liquid as possible. Young couples generally don’t have a lot of savings and divorce then divides that savings. It is thus important to create individual identity and manage the expenses intelligently and also consider downsizing it if required.