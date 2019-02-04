Tickets On Sale for Biggest Caribbean Concert in North America ‘Best of the Best’

MIAMI – ‘Best of the Best’, the annual premier outdoor Caribbean music concert which kicks off the summer during Memorial Day weekend, returns to Bayfront Park, in Miami, Florida.

Noted as the largest Caribbean concert in North America, Best of the Best have cemented themselves as one of the premiere-destination events in South Florida, giving concert goers, from all over the world an opportunity to have a fun filled weekend in “the Magic City” and enjoy the great Caribbean culture.

The long-running Memorial Day weekend – destination event, is brought to you by Rockers Island, XO Management, and co-founder Steven ‘Jabba’ Beckford who are pleased to announce the release of early bird tickets currently on sale.

“We released tickets on January 1st 2019, without an official line up and concert goers have already started to purchase the early bird tickets, a true sign of loyal Best of the Best fans. Early bird tickets are on sale for as low as $30 and we look forward to announcing the artist line up very soon” says Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford.

Each year Best of the Best brings some of the top Caribbean acts to Bayfront Park, Miami.

Attracting thousands of concert goers from all over the world, Best of the Best has become a staple music fest, showcasing Caribbean music on a platform, which allows artists and musicians the opportunity to elevate and promote their brand.

Entering their 13th year it is a testimony that the team is doing something right.

“We did not always get it right, we have learned from some mistakes along the way, but one thing that always remained the same was our passion for spreading the culture and providing an event where all demographics can come together and enjoy the great music from the Caribbean” says Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford.

GENERAL ADMISSION $30.00

General Admission

VIP: $120.00

Allowing front stage access,

Premium open bar,

Air-conditioned restrooms,

Food vendor

Bootle service

First come first serve seating

VVIP: $399.00

Back stage access

Front stage access

Premium open bar

Caribbean hors d’oeuvres

Air-conditioned restrooms

Express entry

Premium food vendor

Bottle service

Gift bag

T-Shirt