Three of the Most Important Developments in Agriculture

Today’s smart technology has changed everything. It hasn’t just affected our phones and how we communicate, but how we farm as well. Agricultural technology creates a better world and combats over-farming, soil erosion, and various types of pollution. For example, the ability to grow meat inside the confines of a laboratory means more sustainable meat consumption.

Recently, there have been other developments in Agricultural technology that allow for the potential reinvention of our farming, food, and recycling systems. Here are three of the most important agricultural shifts that are sparking change and discussion today, according to Pinduoduo news.

1) Recycled Mushroom Waste

In the Netherlands at BioDetection Systems, there have been actions taken to combat the large amount of waste that is an unfortunate byproduct of mushroom farming. As opposed to throwing out mushrooms that grew poorly, this initiative finds a use for the entire plant. Inside these mushrooms, there are fats, proteins, and carbohydrates, all of which can be put into new products. From this waste, BioDetection Systems believes there is the potential for new meat substitutes and biological plastics.

Using these recycling methods, BioDetection is striving to reduce waste by 40%. Meanwhile, the company is continuing to explore ways that we can reduce waste even further through other products. An example of the foods that are being developed from mushroom proteins is a range of edible gels. They are helping older people who have trouble swallowing substantial solid foods.

2) Lab-Grown Foods

As less-than-favorable information about cattle-farming has become public knowledge in the last few years, more people have found themselves moving to alternative diets; vegetarian, pescatarian and vegan options have all become more prominent in recent years.

But what about another alternative, like alternative meats?

It’s a growing trend that’s becoming more popular than you might realize. Laboratory-grown meats begin with actual animal cells, which then receive a combination of sugars, salts, amino acids, various nutrients, and growth factors. These help the cells to grow as they normally would if they were inside an animal body.

Eventually, these products grow enough to resemble actual meats, often with less of the disadvantages. For example, lab-grown fish won’t contain the plastics that have become a problem due to ocean pollution.

3) Green Revolutions

Due to climate change and deforestation, there has been a degradation of fertile land across the planet. During the 60s, there were multiple successful attempts at green revolutions, bringing life back into the lands that were slowly becoming barren. Now, an initiative that is known as Desert Control aims to spark agricultural change.

Their revolution not only prevents the land from becoming infertile but also focuses on bringing life. They do this through a development known as Liquid Nanoclay.

Because barren land doesn’t retain water, this Nanoclay coats the ground in a clay layer that allows it to absorb moisture. After moisture has returned to the soil, it begins to create suitable conditions for farming once again.

Bottom Line

The news is often focused on issues with deforestation, lack of natural resources, global warming, and harmful agricultural practices. However, several little-known organizations worldwide are making strides towards sustainable farming and improved food production practices.

These scientists and activists inspire us to look towards the future with optimism and a desire to be part of the change. If we give them support, over-farming might be a thing of the past with lab-grown meats. Food wastage that was taking up land will be recycled to better effects, and lands that were slowly becoming barren will become fertile once again in the near future.