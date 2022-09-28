Three News Stories Miami Heat Fans Should Follow Closely in 2022-23

So, here are three of the hottest current news stories that Miami fans should closely follow during 2022 and 2023.

1. Will Hero be a hero for the Miami Heat this season?

During the offseason, shooting guard Tyler Herro was at the forefront of almost every Miami Heat trade rumor.

That’s not surprising seeing as the NBA Sixth Man of the Year of 2022 improved in pretty much every category. For instance, he averaged career highs in points, with 20.7, three-point shooting (39.9), assists (4.0), and field goal percentage (44.7).

Herro is entering the 2022 – 23 season in an interesting situation between his contract and his role on the team.

The Heat have only until mid-October to extend his contract, and with an extension, it would be difficult to trade Herro. So, all eyes are on the emerging star this season.

And while Herro previously said that he wanted to become a full-time starter this season, the president of the Miami Heat, Pat Riley, responded that Herro would need to earn that honor in training camp.

Recently, Herro stated that he was willing to do whatever was asked of him for the Miami Heat. He said that the team was more important than his personal goals and is therefore happy to take whatever role fits him best.

2. Could Jae Crowder join the team?

Seeing as thirty-two-year-old Jae Crowder is in his final contracted season with the Phoenix Suns, and was recently granted permission to skip training camp as the Suns worked on trading him, he could potentially end up playing for the Miami Heat.

It has recently been revealed that the Miami Heat is among four contenders to grab Crowder after his contract expires. The others are the Memphis Grizzlies, the Boston Celtics, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Funnily enough, Crowder has already played for each of those four teams before, with the Miami Heat being the most recent, in 2020.

So, it’s quite possible that Jae Crowder will return to Miami. Though, at present, that’s just a rumor.

You can visit this site to keep a close eye on all the best NBA Rumors and latest Miami Heat news over the coming weeks and months.

3. Fans Are Speculating on the Miami Heat’s Power Forward Scenario

There are still unanswered questions concerning the Miami Heat’s power forward situation.

Fans have been asking whether the roster includes someone who can fill that position already or whether someone who isn’t on the roster needs to be added.

Many fans think Caleb Martin will be given the opportunity, but Bam Adebayo is also a contender, as is Jimmy Butler.

Another option is Haywood Highsmith. Even rookie Nikola Jovic has a shot.

Though, many believe that Darius Day, having come to the Miami Heat after playing in the Summer League of the NBA for San Antonio, has the skill set to fill the position.

Day certainly has the size and the athletic ability to be a superb defender. But only time will tell what the Miami Heat’s power forward scenario will actually look like this season.