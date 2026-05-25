Three New UFBL Ministers Ordained in Kingston, Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Universal Foundation for Better Living (UFBL) celebrated a historic and spirit-filled occasion on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Rev. Conroy B. Wilson, Rev. Michael Sean Harris, and Rev. Jomain McKenzie were officially ordained into ministry during a special service at the Universal Centre of Truth for Better Living. The center is located at 15 Collins Green Avenue, Kingston 5.

The sacred ordination ceremony was officiated by Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen, President of UFBL. It drew a wide gathering of clergy members, family, friends, and congregants. All came together in support of the newly ordained ministers.

The evening included powerful worship, heartfelt celebration, and a profound sense of divine purpose as the three ministers answered the call to serve. In addition, attendees described the service as uplifting and inspiring. This reflected the continued growth and spiritual impact of UFBL within the community.

UFBL Ordained Ministers

Rev. Conroy Wilson

Rev. Conroy Wilson is the Executive and Musical Director of The ASHE Company. He has a strong background in Communication for Spiritual, Social and Behavior Change. He is known for his energetic style and his ability to make spiritual principles clear, relevant and usable. Moreover, he has a gift for helping people understand Truth in ways that connect with everyday life.

Rev. Michael Sean Harris

Rev. Michael Sean Harris is an Assistant Professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston. He graduated in June 2000 with a dual major in music synthesis and contemporary writing and production. Furthermore, he has served as director of studies and dean for the School of Music at the Edna Manley College in Kingston, Jamaica.

Rev. Jomain McKenzie

Rev. Jomain McKenzie is a Regional Senior Communications Specialist at the IDB. He is also a Former Communicator at UN Jamaica Multi-Country Office, PAHO-WHO and The Global Fund. He is a results-driven development practitioner, consultant, doctoral candidate and Life Coach.

The ordination of Rev. Wilson, Rev. Harris, and Rev. McKenzie represents a significant milestone in their spiritual journeys. It is also a moment of pride for the UFBL family in Jamaica.