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Three New UFBL Ministers Ordained in Kingston, Jamaica

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor7 hours ago
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New UFBL Ministers Ordained

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Universal Foundation for Better Living (UFBL) celebrated a historic and spirit-filled occasion on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Rev. Conroy B. Wilson, Rev. Michael Sean Harris, and Rev. Jomain McKenzie were officially ordained into ministry during a special service at the Universal Centre of Truth for Better Living. The center is located at 15 Collins Green Avenue, Kingston 5.

The sacred ordination ceremony was officiated by Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen, President of UFBL. It drew a wide gathering of clergy members, family, friends, and congregants. All came together in support of the newly ordained ministers.

The evening included powerful worship, heartfelt celebration, and a profound sense of divine purpose as the three ministers answered the call to serve. In addition, attendees described the service as uplifting and inspiring. This reflected the continued growth and spiritual impact of UFBL within the community.

UFBL Ordained Ministers

 

ordained Ministers
Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen, President of UFBL (2nd right) shares lens with newly ordained UFBL Ministers from left to right: Rev. Jomain G. McKenzine, Rev. Michael Sean Harris and Rev. Conroy B. Wilson. Sharing the occasion: Naudia Sinclair, Minister in Training; Dr. Jean Beaumont, Licensed Teacher; Shannah Wickham, Licensed Teacher and Dr. Michael Holgate, Licensed Teacher. – Photo Contributed by UCT Jamaica

  • Rev. Conroy Wilson

Rev. Conroy Wilson is the Executive and Musical Director of The ASHE Company. He has a strong background in Communication for Spiritual, Social and Behavior Change. He is known for his energetic style and his ability to make spiritual principles clear, relevant and usable. Moreover, he has a gift for helping people understand Truth in ways that connect with everyday life.

  • Rev. Michael Sean Harris

Rev. Michael Sean Harris is an Assistant Professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston. He graduated in June 2000 with a dual major in music synthesis and contemporary writing and production. Furthermore, he has served as director of studies and dean for the School of Music at the Edna Manley College in Kingston, Jamaica.

  • Rev. Jomain McKenzie

Rev. Jomain McKenzie is a Regional Senior Communications Specialist at the IDB. He is also a Former Communicator at UN Jamaica Multi-Country Office, PAHO-WHO and The Global Fund. He is a results-driven development practitioner, consultant, doctoral candidate and Life Coach.

The ordination of Rev. Wilson, Rev. Harris, and Rev. McKenzie represents a significant milestone in their spiritual journeys. It is also a moment of pride for the UFBL family in Jamaica.

 

Photo of Lyndon Taylor Lyndon Taylor7 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications.

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