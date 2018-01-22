Three Best Vi-Shape Recipes

We often complain about gaining some extra weight. When it comes to losing the weight we mostly give up, as all that thoughts about exhausting physical exercises make us feel sick already. Some even try physical training, but give up in the matter of a few days, as the desired effect is nowhere to be seen.

But it turns out that you can lose over 10 lbs in less than half a year with healthy food.

We are going to give you the top three Vi-Shape recipes.

Zucchips or the healthy fun of veggies Zucchips or the healthy fun of veggies

Zucchips leverages the vitamins, and you can cook them for less than an hour. Now let’s run through the ingredients of the Zucchips. You need a cooking spray, preferably olive oil. You would also need two zucchinis, half a pound each, fresh Parmesan, and VI Crunch or bread crumbs. You should also add a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Now, preheat the oven to 450 degrees F and coat the baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut the zucchinis in rounds and toss them with oil in a medium bowl. Mix Parmesan with VI Crunch, add a pinch of salt and few pinches of pepper. After that, dip each round of zucchini into the mixture in order to coat it completely. After that, bake the zucchinis for a half an hour, and you get your Zucchips. You get an excellent source of vitamin C, Protein, vitamin B6, and Calcium, with just 105 calories.

Pork Tenderloins with Roasted Peaches

You know that if you want to lose weight, you shouldn’t eat anything else but turkey. This information, however, is quite dated. You can allow yourself to eat pork if you cook it according to our next recipe. You can enjoy the delicious pork tenderloins with roasted peaches, while not spoiling your process of losing weight. Take VI Crunch, six 1-lb pork tenderloins, five peaches or, if you prefer, nectarines, mixed greens, feta cheese, orange juice, low sodium soy sauce. You would also need honey, olive oil, sea salt, rosemary, and ground black pepper.

Crush the VI Crunch and spread it on the baking sheet, put it in the oven and toast it there for 5-6 minutes under the 425 F. Mix orange juice, soy sauce, olive oil and honey with salt and pepper, in the large bowl. Then add the crushed crunch into the mixture. After that, coat tenderloins with the mixture, put them in the oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes under the temperature of 145 F. After that preheat the oven to 375 F. Stuff the peaches or nectarines with feta and honey, and put them in the oven. Bake them for 20 to 25 minutes.

Spice Ginger-Pecan Scones

Breakfast is important, and you need to have it even when you are trying to use weight. We offer you delicious spice ginger-pecan scones, which you can eat for breakfast with your cup of tea or coffee. You need a wheat flour, light brown sugar, large avocado, soy milk, vanilla extract, pecan halves, as well as crystallized, fresh and ground ginger. You would also need cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder and soda, sea salt, and VI-Shape shake mix.

Preheat your oven to 425 F and line baking sheet with parchment. Mix VI-Shape Shake with flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, ground ginger, salt, baking powder and soda in a large bowl. Add avocado and blend it with the mixture. Add soy milk, vanilla, pecans, fresh and crystallized ginger. Stir with a fork until moist clumps form, then transfer the dough to lightly floured surface and divide it in half. Form each half into a disk, and cut each disk into six wedges, and put them on parchment. Brush your scones with soy milk and bake them for twenty minutes.