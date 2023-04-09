Video

This is What Merritone Music Means to Me

This mini documentary was filmed by the Jamaican Tourist Board (JTB) at the 32nd Annual Merritone Music Annual Reunion and Homecoming (Oct 2022) in Negril, Jamaica.

It captures loyal Merriophiles who have followed Merritone since its inception in 1950 to new Merritone family members who enjoy the unique sounds of Merritone no matter their age.

Merritone Music is the oldest operating sound system in the world, i.e. it is the Last Sound Standing. For mature, clean fun, upful vibes and music to keep you on the dance floor, visit www.merritonemusic.com

