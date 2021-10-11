Thinking Of Filing For A Divorce in Georgia? Read This First

You may think you have all the bases covered when you are filing for a divorce, but read this to see if you are expecting the right things from divorce.

Calling it quits on your marriage can be a very stressful thing for the whole family. It might involve having to move, making decisions about money and properties, and creating parenting schedules. Having to deal with all these issues can make it hard for people to fully comprehend the legal processes of divorce, making them mentally unfit to make the right decisions. To make things easier, you need to be informed beforehand about how the whole process works. In this article, you will find a few helpful tips to help you get through this stressful time.

Think Well Before Making Important Decisions

Going through a divorce, you will be faced with a lot of crucial decisions that will require you to think very hard before you make a decision. You may be tempted to make a hasty decision, but you need to resist that urge of being impulsive and think decisions of this magnitude through. Before making up your mind about these crucial issues, you need to consider the potential outcomes and consequences of the decisions that you are making.

Think Of Your Children’s Best Interests

You need to think of the psychological effect your failing marriage is having on the children, especially when going through a divorce. Keep that in mind when in the heat of the moment, you say cruel and hurtful things to your spouse in the presence of your children. Think before you speak and try to calm down before answering or responding to something. The other parent will continue being a part of your child’s life, so you need to not be negative when it comes to the co-parenting situation.

When it comes to statistics in the USA, especially in Georgia, most households had mothers as custodial parents with only one-sixth of the overall households having fathers as custodial parents. You can also seek counsel for your child or yourself from a licensed mental health professional to learn how to cope with the issues of parents getting a divorce.

Going To Court Is Not The Only Option

The USA has the 6th highest rate of divorce in the world with almost half of all marriages ending in divorce. Most people think that all divorces must be resolved in court. The reality is that there are alternate ways to resolve your divorce issue without going to court. You can file for an uncontested divorce, where both spouses mutually agree on issues such as alimony, child support, child custody, and settlement of the property. This way, you can save a lot of money and time.

And for those wondering how long does it take to get an uncontested divorce in Georgia, Texas, New York, or any of the other states across the US, the answer is that it takes a lot less time than other forms of divorce as there are no stressful meetings to negotiate on terms and conditions. This works through a mediator who is trained in handling divorce cases and arranges and facilitates negotiations between the divorcing couple so they can work out the terms and conditions that suit them.

Try To See The Big Picture

To move on and make positive decisions for yourself and your family in the future, do not obsess about the hurtful things that your spouse did to you in the past. Let go of the past and focus on the future by having a positive approach to the divorce proceedings and be willing to work with your spouse to reach the best possible settlements for your family. There will be many insignificant matters that you won’t be able to avoid getting hung up on, ultimately increasing the time it takes to complete the whole divorce process. Instead, try to see the big picture by making some concessions and sacrifices so you can focus more on important issues such as joint-parenting schedules.

Honesty Is Imperative

To receive the best counsel and advice from your attorney, provide them with an honest scenario of what is going on with your marriage. This will enable the attorney to devise the best strategy to handle your case. Hiding something will be damaging to your case, as the truth might come out anyway and might severely impair your chances of getting a favorable settlement.

Likewise, it is also important to be honest with your spouse. In states like California, the state requires you to be honest and forthright regarding all your documents for expenses, debts, income, and assets with your spouse. The law also requires you to keep updating the facts as new information becomes available. You might get a serious penalty from a judge if you don’t comply with these laws.

Don’t Just Expect To Win

You need to keep in mind that no one truly wins when it comes to divorce, as a typical case involves many factors such as division of property, child custody, and child support. Chances are, you will not get everything that you hoped to win. The settlement may be varying, so it is impossible to tell who is a clear winner, so it doesn’t make sense in trying to win. Rather, when the dust settles on your court case where you had to spend a total of money and had to have your children suffer a harrowing divorce battle, you will likely not even realize who won.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, when you are going to go for a divorce in Georgia, you need to have realistic goals that are consistent with the laws of the state. To have a quick outcome of the case, understand what the law is and how it will apply to your case. Overall, you need to have reasonable expectations. Your attorney will aid you to grab the whole concept better and do their best to drive the potential outcome of the case in your favor. So be patient and be knowledgeable; those are the secrets of winning the case.