The Wiz Musical, Opening Night: Dazzles Miami with Local Talent and Unstoppable Energy

MIAMI – Tuesday, October 7, marked the opening night of The Wiz at the Adrienne Arsht Center, a vibrant reimagining of The Wizard of Oz told through music, soulful voices, and dance. This revival is a celebration of creativity and Black excellence, continuing to inspire audiences fi ve decades after its original debut.

Miami theatergoers can experience the magic through October 12, 2025. The show included two South Florida locals, Amitria Fanae from Miami and Kameren Whigham from Fort Lauderdale. Their performances in The Wiz show the extraordinary black talent that comes out of South Florida.

The costume design was a highlight of the show with vibrant colors that made the colorful choreography come to life. Each look transported the audience into a different world, as the location moved from Kansas to the Land of Oz.

The show included highly talented dancers and singers who helped bring this show to life, blending hip hop and the original story’s references for a unique on-stage performance.

The Wiz delivered dazzling entertainment for audiences of all ages. The choreography pushed boundaries with highly energetic performances from every character, adding to the overall entertainment of the show.

The Wiz is playing at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House through October 12, 2025. This run celebrates the Broadway classic and also shines a spotlight on South Florida’s own homegrown talent.

Tickets and showtimes are available at https://www.arshtcenter.org/tickets/2025-2026/broadway-in-miami/the-wiz/.