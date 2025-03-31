The United States Government Celebrates Audrey Marks

WASHINGTON, DC – The United States Government praises Former Ambassador Senator Hon. Audrey Marks for her work in strengthening ties with Jamaica.

Ms. Barbara Feinstein, the United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for Caribbean Affairs, also praised Senator Hon. Audrey Marks. She acknowledged Marks for her work. Marks helped improve relations between the United States and Jamaica during her time in office.

“This is obviously an auspicious week for US/Jamaican relations, for the Secretary Marco Rubio having just completed a very successful visit. Ambassador Marks was absolutely vital and instrumental to the success of the visit. “

Farewell Reception

Ms. Feinstein spoke at a farewell reception hosted by the Embassy of Jamaica. This event honored Senator Marks at the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, DC, on Friday, March 28. She reaffirmed the importance of the Jamaica-US relationship. She also noted that Secretary Rubio’s visit was not a coincidence. It happened just before Ambassador Marks left Washington, D.C.

“I thank you Senator Marks for everything you did with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and, your government to make the visit the success it was as well as to shape the visit and working with us to ensure that we could highlight the strength of the US/Jamaican partnership.”

She further mentioned that this is a bittersweet moment for all of us to come together to honor and celebrate Audrey Marks, now Senator and Minister Marks, for your absolutely brilliant 8 years here as Ambassador from Jamaica to the United States and Permanent Representative to the OAS. Some members of the Diplomatic corps served one tour of duty, but you were so exceptional that you were asked by your country to serve on two occasions in this position.

Ms. Feinstein said she admired Ambassador Marks for her tenacity, pragmatism, dedication, and follow-through. Attributes that will serve her well in her new position focusing on efficiency and digital transformation.

In her response, Senator Marks said “over the last eight years I have had the honor of witnessing the deep and enduring ties that bind Jamaica and the United States together. Our collaboration, shared values, common goals and people to people ties have shaped both our country’s progress in significant ways. The friendship that I have formed and the experience I have had will forever hold a special place in my heart.” “I must extend my deepest thanks to the Government of the United States, its people and my esteemed bilateral colleagues. Your generosity and spirit of cooperation have made my time here truly unforgettable from high level meetings and diplomatic discussions to the more personal encounters and warm exchange, each moment has been invaluable in fostering mutual understanding in strengthening our bond.

OAS Representation

Ambassador Marks said it was an honor to serve as her country’s representative to the OAS. She felt very grateful for the chance to work with such strong and visionary people.

Turning to the diaspora, Senator Marks said that bonds that unite us no matter where we are in the world is one that transcends borders. She had the privilege to serve as the link between our homeland and each of you. She further noted that she had seen firsthand the contributions the diaspora continues to make to health, education, security and other developmental areas. These also include the adoption of clinics, the support of students, medical missions, investment of critical resources proving that together we can increase Jamaica’s beauty, fellowship and prosperity,

Senator Marks thanked her members of staff at the embassy and permanent mission for their dedication, support and hard work. Your commitment to our shared mission has been the cornerstone of all our success. You have all left an indelible mark on me.

Among those also paying tributes were Secretary General of the OAS. Luis Almagro, OAS Asst Secretary General Ambassador Nestor Mendez, Sir Ronald Sanders, Dean of the Ambassadors of the Western Hemisphere Accredited to the United States and Dean of the Ambassadors to the Organization of American States.

Professor Emeritus of Stanford University Donald Harris. The farewell reception was attended by representatives of the United States Government, members of the Diplomatic Corps and the Jamaican Diaspora.