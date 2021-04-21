The Ultimate New Mom Shopping List

Welcoming newborns into our families is always exciting. But, as you probably already know, there is a lot to do as your baby’s birth gets closer. Many women, no matter the age, become anxious about whether they have everything they need. We understand how stressful it is. We are all always wondering if there is an additional thing we could have gotten.

To calm your nerves a little bit and to help you prepare for your baby’s arrival, we have prepared a list of things you need as a new mom.

Things You Need For Feeding

Feeding the baby can be a beautiful bonding experience for a mother and a child. But, for a lot of women, feeding an infant can be stressful. When you are a new mother, feelings like this are absolutely normal. And you can’t know everything. Just like anything else, motherhood is a learning curve.

But of course, there are things you can get which can be helpful for you and your baby. Things that should be on your feeding checklist are burp cloths, bibs, bottles, nipples, breast pumps, and formula. To make the whole process more comfortable, you can also get a nursing pillow and a nursing cover. Of course, to make sure your baby’s bottles are nice and clean, you can also invest in bottle brushes, as well as a bottle sterilizer.

Things For The Nursery

When the baby arrives in the house, most mothers like having the whole nursery already prepared. Truth be told, with all the things promoted on the market today, a lot of families spend more than they need on the nursery. But, the basic set of things can get the job done just as well.

First and foremost, you should invest in a good crib and a crib mattress. Babies sleep for a huge part of the day, which is why it is important for them to have a safe and comfy crib to sleep in. To keep the mattress fresh and clean, you can also get a waterproof mattress cover. Some other things you can buy are baby monitors, a music player, a pacifier, a humidifier, a night light, and so on. At the end of the day, having a good crib and crib mattress is the most essential, while all the other things are optional.

Bath Time

Bathing a newborn requires you to have a few additional items in your bathroom. These include baby shampoo and soap, as well as some soft towels and washcloths. Until the cord stump falls off, your baby will need sponge baths. But very soon, a seat or tub for bathing will be necessary. A useful additional item can be some plastic cups. Of course, these do not have to be anything fancy. You will just use them to gently pour water over your newborn’s skin and hair. Of course, also get a baby moisturizer, so that your newborn does not have any dry patches of skin.

Things You Need For Diapering

First and foremost, you will need a safe space for diaper changing. So, the first thing that should be on your list is a good changing table. A lot of changing tables have drawers where you can put everything you need to change your little one’s diaper. But, of course, that is not mandatory to have. The most important thing is that the changing table is safe. Keeping the changing table clean is easier when you have a changing pad as well.

The thing you will definitely also need is diapers. Your baby will use a lot of them, so make sure you always have some extra ones. Make sure they are soft and comfortable so that your newborn’s skin does not get irritated. In case that does happen, it is smart to have some sort of diaper rash cream. Wet wipes and washcloths are a must-have as well.

Clothing

Your newborn will not ask for any fancy clothes, nor will they remember them. A lot of new parents spend so much money on fancy baby clothes when in reality, your baby just needs to feel comfortable and warm. Make sure you have comfortable T-shirts, leggings, socks, hats, jackets, and mittens. Basically, just make sure your baby has a comfortable outfit for any type of weather. Of course, a comfortable pajama is a must-have as well, since your newborn will spend up to 16 hours sleeping every day.

Stuff For The Outside

Your newborn will surely like going outside. So, it is important to have some equipment on the go. Make sure you have a good baby car seat and make sure you have it on time since your baby will need it for the first hospital ride home. Some other things that should be a part of this checklist are a stroller, a baby carrier, a portable crib, a diaper bag, a portable changing pad, and of course, sunscreen.

Nobody can be absolutely ready for their newborn’s arrival. But, when you get some basic items, you will surely feel more ready and more comfortable. If this is something you were struggling with, we hope that our article has helped you.