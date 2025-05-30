The Supreme Court Decision for Cuban and Haitian Parolees

MIAMI-DADE – Commissioner Marleine Bastien releases the following statement on the Supreme Court decision impacting legal status of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan parolees:

“I am devastated and outraged by today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to uphold the revocation of legal status for more than 500,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan parolees. As a County Commissioner in a community shaped and strengthened by immigrants, I strongly oppose this decision and reaffirm my unwavering commitment to fight for dignity, justice, and a lawful path forward for all immigrants.

“As a lifelong advocate for immigrant rights, I know firsthand the fear, trauma, and disruption this ruling will bring to families—not just across the nation, but right here in Miami-Dade County. These are our neighbors, coworkers, and friends—mothers and fathers, students and small business owners, essential workers—who have built their lives in the United States and contributed immeasurably to the economy and cultural fabric of our communities

“Stripping away their protections not only tears families apart, but threatens the very values of compassion, opportunity, and unity that define us as a nation. It also risks deep economic and social consequences: our schools, local businesses, and neighborhoods will feel the strain. This decision will cast a shadow of fear over countless children and destabilize households that have long been rooted in hope.

“We must stand with these individuals and their families to ensure that the United States remains a beacon of hope and opportunity for all. America has always been a refuge for those fleeing violence, persecution, and tyranny. We cannot abandon that legacy now.

“I remain steadfast in my advocacy and commitment to protect the rights and humanity of all immigrants. Miami-Dade County will not turn its back on those who have long called this country home.”