The Power of Contemporary Reggae: Mortimer & Damian Marley

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican singer-songwriter on the rise, Mortimer, reveals the highly anticipated music video for his single “In My Time” featuring the GRAMMY-winning reggae legend Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley. Directed by Pete Beng, the haunting visual offers a stark portrayal of how we are programmed through technology and our societal disillusionment, exploring the deep-rooted corruption, fear, and power dynamics that shape the human experience. The track appears on From Within, Mortimer’s debut album that delves into themes of personal and societal awakening.

“I started writing this song after feeling overwhelmed by the state of humanity—the trickery, injustice, and hypocrisy,” Mortimer reflects. “I realized that fear was being used to manipulate us, with self-appointed ‘gods’ seeking to destroy the very fabric of our existence. This song is a reflection of everything that’s broken in the world… and yet, it carries a message of emotional truth.”

Mortimer and Marley’s lyrics capture the emotional unrest of our time, addressing systemic injustices, environmental degradation, and moral decay. Together, they create a powerful call for introspection, grappling with both hope and despair.

Contemporary Reggae: From Within

This introspective spirit runs throughout From Within, which was released in September via Overstand Entertainment and Easy Star Records. The album offers a heartfelt exploration of love, self-discovery, and the duality of human experience. It blends classic reggae with R&B, ‘80s pop, and other genres, standing at the crossroads of tradition and innovation.

Mortimer’s voice—a rich tapestry of raspy alto and silky falsetto—is complemented by the fresh contemporary reggae rhythms crafted by the acclaimed Winta James, a GRAMMY-nominated stalwart in the reggae scene. Mortimer also expanded his growth as an artist, co-producing nearly half the album with James. Their previous collaborations, including the celebrated EP Fight The Fight and the hit single “Lightning” (raking in 25m+ YT views and counting), laid the foundation for this powerful debut.

Mortimer, a former soldier and auto engineer, has quickly become a strong presence in music. He is known for his deep lyrics and emotional range. He won the Impact Award for Reggae at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards. Billboard called him “one of the guiding lights of contemporary reggae.” GRAMMY praised his “raw, confessional lyrics,” while Okayplayer highlighted “an honesty that lingers with listeners” on his debut. As Mortimer takes the world stage, his first studio album From Within is set to resonate with audiences worldwide.