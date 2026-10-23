The Pinnacle Jamaica Sets 2027 Tower Debut

The Montego Bay luxury development will feature four 28-story towers, residences, a hotel, marina and private club.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — The Pinnacle, a planned 17-acre mixed-use development along a lagoon in the Montego Bay Marine Reserve, will debut its first residential tower in May 2027.

The project will include four 28-story towers with 141 residences each. Plans also call for a hotel, commercial center, marina, restaurants, spa and private club. The hotel has not announced an opening date.

The Pinnacle residences and amenities

Residences will range from one- to four-bedroom layouts and penthouses, with waterfront and Montego Bay city views.

Developers plan the project as Montego Bay undertakes major infrastructure, transportation and public-space improvements. Regional projects include Jamaica’s longest four-lane bridge, the expansion of Sangster International Airport, a purpose-built performing arts theater and a walkable waterfront.

Jamaican architect Isiaa Madden leads design

Jamaican architect Isiaa Madden designed The Pinnacle to reflect Montego Bay’s natural environment and evolving urban identity.

The towers’ articulated curtain walls are intended to evoke the lightness of migratory birds. In the residential lobby, a sculptural focal point will reference the textured trunks and branching forms of nearby mangroves.

We will position the towers to account for the sun’s path and prevailing trade winds, allowing natural light and air to move through the development.

A new vision for Montego Bay

The Pinnacle represents a departure from the low-rise architecture commonly associated with Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. Madden’s design combines vertical development with references to the mangrove-fringed lagoon, reflecting Montego Bay’s shift toward greater density, connectivity and contemporary urban life.