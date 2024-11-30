The New Digital System for Immigration and Customs in Belize

BELIZE CITY, Belize – The Department of Border Management and Immigration Services and the Customs and Excise Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E- Governance, announce the launch of a new online departure and arrival immigration and customs declaration system, designed for all travelers entering and leaving Belize.

This platform allows travelers to complete and submit the required immigration and customs information in advance through a user-friendly web link, enhancing data accuracy and streamlining the travel experience.

Beginning December 1st, 2024, the system will be available for travelers entering and exiting through the Philip Goldson International Airport. A three-month phased introduction will facilitate a smooth transition to a fully online process. During this test phase, both printed and digital forms will be accepted.

The public is encouraged to utilize the digital option, and embrace the transition, as the system is fine-tuned to deliver an efficient and seamless experience. Travelers are invited to provide feedback to support ongoing improvements. In the second phase, the system will be extended to all ports of entry.

This shift to a digital system underscores the government’s commitment to modernizing travel procedures and enhancing the overall traveler experience. As the busy tourism season approaches, this change will significantly reduce the need for paper forms. Eventually, it will eliminate the need for them altogether. This will make immigration and customs processing faster and easier for all travelers.

Digital forms can be accessed and completed in advance of travel by clicking this link: https://belizetravel.immigration.gov.bz/Belize_Digital_Forms/