The Nest Rooftop & Sunset Lounge Opens on Lincoln Road -Miami Beach

The Nest Rooftop & Sunset Lounge Taking Miami Beach To New Heights

MIAMI BEACH – The Nest, Miami Beach’s newest rooftop and sunset lounge has launched just steps above Lincoln Road, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The new 3,320 sq. ft. space boasts unparalleled views of the Magic City’s skyline. To enter, guests need to access a secret elevator nestled inside The Lincoln Eatery food hall.

Some of Miami’s biggest names in hospitality partnered on this creative collaboration including Alan Roth, former nightclub owner and hospitality veteran with over 25 years of experience.

“The Nest was created for Miami, offering a place that makes locals feel like they are cocktailing in their own backyard,” explained Roth. “On any given night, The Nest will offer an element of surprise, including entertainment, music, or even a server on roller skates handing out shots. You’ll never know what spontaneous activities are happening at The Nest until you see it for yourself.”

The Nest’s cocktail menu offers patrons flavorful mixology combinations, including Bird in the Hand ($11), featuring reposado tequila, Chinola passion fruit liqueur, Q Grapefruit Soda and fresh lime, as well as the Nest Gin and Tonic ($11) crafted with Bombay Sapphire Gin, East Imperial Yuzu Tonic and smoked cinnamon bitters.

Guests can expect specialty priced cocktails during Lucky Hour, held from 5-7 p.m on Friday and Saturday nights.

Patrons will soon be able to order bites from food hall purveyors of The Lincoln Eatery from the comfort of their own mobile devices.

The space will also kick off a monthly Rooftop Dining Series, highlighting various chefs and culinary concepts.

Additionally, The Nest will feature rotating culinary activations, with an oyster shucking station courtesy of Necessary Purveyor slated to be the first of many in addition to roaming and thematic cocktail carts.

Guests of The Nest are greeted with a mantra upon entry encouraging them to come as they are. As the name suggests, The Nest intends to be a unique place of contentment where patrons can retreat to enjoy some of the best city views over a refreshing cocktail.

The inviting rooftop setting perched high above Miami Beach borrows elements of Alice in Wonderland with giant bird cages, amusing pillows and visual surprises at every turn. Antique planters, tables, and chairs look plucked from the Les Puces Paris flea market and balance out the teak lounge furniture and whimsical greenery set aglow by outdoor string lights, candles and lanterns.

A mural painted by local artists FL.MINGO, Z’FLORIST and Marcus Blake will provide the perfect backdrop for photos.

“The Nest will change the Lincoln Road experience,” explained Stephen Bittel, Chairman and Founder of Terranova Corporation. “By launching a rooftop, visitors to Miami Beach will have the opportunity to mingle and celebrate among the stars. In the near future, guests will dine and drink together in a social environment on one of Lincoln Road’s only rooftop spaces, offering fantastic music, cocktails, a monthly dinner series with locally celebrated restaurateurs, fitness programming and much more to come.”

Located at 723 North Lincoln Lane in Miami Beach right off the world-famous Lincoln Road, the mixed-use space will also be available for private events, including cocktail receptions, birthday parties, weddings, holiday parties, social gatherings and photoshoots.

The rooftop will offer an in-house event planning staff, as well as catering and mixology services.

The space offers seating for 150+ and an overall capacity of 346.