The Most Popular Live Dealer Casino Games

Live casino games give you all the thrills of a land-based venue without giving up the perks of playing online. Players can expect to play with real dealers at real tables and have access to HD streaming. Plus, when playing live casino games online you’ll have an opportunity to find incredible real money bonuses and a variety of games from top developers. Below you will find a list of the hottest live casino games that you can play on the Internet.

What Are Live Casinos?

The live dealer casino is an online casino that offers games with a real dealer which replicates the experience of playing in a real-life casino. People who love gambling offline, but are unable to travel to their local casino, will find the alternative quite enjoyable. Playing in the comfort of your own home can really make the gambling experience that much more enjoyable. Moreover, having the gameplay guided by a professional dealer while communicating with other players will make the experience quite thrilling.

These games work similarly to the standard ones, but they are played in real-time. Players can place bets by pressing buttons in the same way they would do in a regular casino. An important difference is that a real dealer involved has more control over the outcomes of the rounds – unlike with the standard online games where this is regulated via a computer random number generator.

Types of Live Dealer Games

Live dealer casino selections are usually limited, which might be disappointing to some players. However, you may find some comfort knowing that they offer many variations of the basic types. Below is a list of some of the most popular game variants, from online blackjack to online roulette:

Blackjack

Poker

Baccarat

Sic Bo

Roulette

Omaha Hi-Lo

Blackjack enthusiasts will have a range of options at their disposal. Game variants such as Common Draw, Perfect Pairs, VIP, Party, Bet Behind, or Pre-Decision are the most common blackjack variants. When it comes to poker, the top one is definitely Hold ‘Em, and live casino fans will be able to play variants such as Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, or Live Hold ‘Em Pro. On the other hand, if you prefer playing baccarat you can go straight for the Speed, Mini, Squeeze, Punto Banco or Control Squeeze. For Sic Bo and Roulette, you will probably find something like Grand Hazard, Chuck-a-luck, and American, European, French, Double Ball, Immersive, Speed, Auto, etc.

Top Live Casino Games Software Providers

There are many different software providers developing live dealer games, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. There is something for everyone on the list here, whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro. Nevertheless, we hope the information below will help you determine which is the best live casino software provider for you:

Authentic Gaming

NetEnt

Microgaming

Realtime Gaming

Ezugi

Evolution Gaming

Playtech

A good choice of software provider will guarantee slick, smooth gameplay and excellent graphics. Furthermore, you’ll be able to play a fun and exciting game, while also knowing that it will be completely fair. Moreover, you will find at least some of the above-mentioned providers at almost any licensed operator that has the live gaming category. As a matter of fact, you might get lucky with some of the top-rated brands and end up getting all the software providers in one place.

Summing it Up

With so many sites now offering dealer games, the trend has become quite popular thanks to incredible technological advancements. And it is clear to see why – they offer all the thrills and excitement of a real casino without having to travel to one physically, making it easier for people to play. Rather than having to travel to Las Vegas or Macau, you can enjoy any of your favourite titles at home. All you need to do is find the best live dealer casino and you are ready to play.