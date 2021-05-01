Getting into a car accident can lead to an array of unwanted consequences. These consequences can be from a loss of earnings to severe and permanent injury. A lot of accidents are avoidable, but we still see them happening on a regular day-to-day basis. We have put together a list of some of the most common causes of traffic accidents in the world and although many of them may seem redundant this list is aimed at people of all ages and all driving competencies.

1. Distracted Driving

The number one cause of car accidents is drunk driving, speeding, or running a red light. Being distracted while driving is one of the top causes of car accidents in America right now. A distracted driver is a driver that diverts their attention from the road. This includes talking on the phone, texting while driving as well as eating food.

2. Speeding

Many drivers ignore the speed limit. You see them on the highway driving 10, 20, and sometimes even 30 mph over the demarcated speed limit. Traveling over the speed limit is an easy way to cause an accident. The faster you drive, the smaller your frame in which to react becomes. Having a smaller frame means less reaction time and this is why people say speed kills.

3. Drunk Driving

Drinking causes you to lose the ability to function and proper focus. It becomes incredibly dangerous when driving a car. If you take a look at the Alabama drunk driving statistics, you will see that driving under the influence causes accidents every day and is on top of the list of causes that can be avoided. If you are drinking, don’t drive. Have a designated driver or Uber between places.

4. Reckless Driving

Needless accidents happen when you or another person drives the car to become reckless and don’t drive carefully. Drivers who speed, change lanes too quickly, or without looking cause unnecessary accidents. Reckless drivers are typically those who are impatient in traffic so be sure to take care of aggressive drivers.

5. Rain

If the weather gets bad so does the road. Water creates slick and dangerous surfaces for cars, trucks, and motorcycles for a multitude of reasons. Weather can cause vehicles to aquaplane and spin out of control. Drive carefully when the weather is poor.

6. Running Red Lights and Stop Signs

When you’re driving your car, red means stop, not go faster. Running a red light can lead to wrongful death because they often result in T-bone collisions at high speeds. Likewise, stop signs should never be ignored and can result in equally dangerous accidents. Always look both ways before entering an intersection.

7. Teenage Drivers

Teenage drivers aren’t exactly the most experienced drivers on the road. The lack of experience also affects confidence in decision making causing car accidents.

8. Night Driving

Statistics show that driving at night nearly doubles the risk of an accident occurring. Being unable to see far ahead in the distance means that you don’t have a lot of time to anticipate and react. Make sure that your lights are on.

9. Design Defects

Vehicles are made up of hundreds of parts, and if any of those are defective they can cause a serious accident. From superficial defects such as blind spots to bigger issues like Toyota’s acceleration crashes.

10. Wrong-Way Driving

This one is self-explanatory. When you go the wrong way along a one-way street everyone is in danger as you could have a head-on collision.

11. Improper Turns

The reason that we have stoplights, turn signals, and lanes designated for moving either right or left is to avoid confusion and chaos. When people ignore these rules, car accidents are typically the result. Always follow the rules of the road by obeying the signs and giving right of way when it is due.

12. Ice and Snow

You’re driving down the road, it’s dark, you want to get home and into the warmth. All of a sudden your car is spinning dangerously out of control because you’ve hit a patch of ice. Ice and snow are dangerous on the roads and should not be treated carelessly. Make sure that you have the right gear on your car to avoid being caught in dangerous conditions.

Car accidents happen regularly, and they really are avoidable for the most part. You need to take proper precautions and follow the rules of the road as well as the law. Be patient while driving and vigilant.