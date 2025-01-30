The Miami Marathon: Experience Caribbean Energy and Vibes

MIAMI – Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. (CAHFI) is proud to announce its 17th consecutive year partnering with the Miami Marathon, bringing vibrant island energy to the race with a Caribbean-themed cheer zone on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Caribbean Cheer Zone at the Miami Marathon

This year’s Caribbean Cheer Zone will be at 100 South Miami Ave. It will run from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM. The area will become a lively celebration. There will be a live Caribbean DJ and fun giveaways. You can enjoy real island vibes as we cheer for thousands of runners. They are taking part in one of Miami’s most famous races.

The rhythm for the day will be set by popular Caribbean DJ, Savage Won. He will play an exciting mix of soca, reggae, and dancehall. This will make sure that both runners and spectators feel the energy of the islands during this world-class marathon.

“For 17 years, our cheer zone has brought the heart and soul of the Caribbean to the Miami Marathon,” said Asa P Sealy, Executive Director of CAHFI. “It’s more than just music and dancing—it’s about community, resilience, and celebrating the incredible athletes who take on this challenge. We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the energy, and support the runners as we share the best of Caribbean culture with Miami.”

The Miami Marathon, one of South Florida’s most celebrated events, attracts thousands of runners from around the world each year. CAHFI’s cheer zone is a fan favorite. It is known for its great energy and friendly spirit. The zone shows the rich traditions of the Caribbean community in Miami.

If you are running, cheering, or want to enjoy the Caribbean vibes in Miami, visit the CAHFI Cheer Zone on race day!

For more information or to donate, please contact Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc at www.mycahfi.org.