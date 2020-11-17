[MIAMI] – The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce will virtually host its 15th Annual Holiday Gala on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 6 p.m.

The event will be hosted by entertainer and comedian Bill Bellamy. The virtual experience’s theme is To Miami With Love: Our City, Our Time, Our Business, and is a black-tie affair.

“This year, the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first virtual Annual Holiday Gala. Going virtual for our Annual Holiday Gala is vital to ensure we continue to celebrate our businesses’ excellence and our future. Moreover, this unique event will offer the Gala to anyone around the world who wants to attend who may not have been able to attend in person in the past,” said G. Eric Knowles, President and CEO of Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce.

Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will serve as this year’s Gala Honorary Chairman. Superintendent Carvalho will lead MDCC’s efforts to honor South Florida’s business, civic, and community leadership.

“This year’s theme: To Miami With Love: Our City, Our Time, Our Business speaks volumes about uplifting the intersection of business, community and impact throughout South Florida. Although virtual, our goal remains the same: we will continue to strive every day to ensure our businesses have the resources they need to continue to improve the city,” added Knowles. “In spite of our challenges, we celebrate our wins, we celebrate our heroes and those who rise each and every day to face the challenges. Facing the challenges for those who cannot, facing the challenges for those who feel left behind. We celebrate our honoree’s, we celebrate our Honorary Chairman, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho for his steadfast commitment to the children and to our small business community.”

The 15th Annual Holiday Gala Award Recipients include:

Distinguished Service Award: Leroy Jones , Executive Director of Neighbors and Neighbors Association Incorporated; Executive Director of The Black Economic Development Coalition (Tools for Change); and the Lead Organizer of the Circle of Brotherhood.

Citizen of the Year: City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon for District 5; Commissioner-elect for Miami-Dade County, District 3

David Fincher Young Innovator: Keon Williams , Assistant Director of Urban Philanthropies and Co-Founder of The Urban

H.T. Smith Lifetime Achievement Award: Nat Moore, Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations for the Miami Dolphins

Individual tickets are available for $25 per person. Event sponsorship opportunities range from $500 and up. These opportunities offer businesses the opportunity to promote their companies to an audience of South Florida’s top business executives, elected government officials, and community leaders.

For more information about this event, sponsorship packages, and/or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://m-dcc.org/events-gala.