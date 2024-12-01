The Joy of Christmas Music in Jamaica with Hodari Q

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Christmas is a big deal in Jamaica. Yuletide Carols can be heard on radio or in homes from as early as mid-November.

Singer Hodari Q, who has cherished that vibe since childhood, recently released Under My Christmas Tree, his first song celebrating what he considers the most wonderful time of the year.

“It reminds me of when I was a child enjoying Christmas with my family. The pepper lights, the Christmas music, the smell of Christmas cake being baked in the oven; Christmas ham, Christmas dinner, (church) service on Christmas morning and then going home to opening presents and giving presents, family coming over….I love Christmas,” he said.

Given his passion for the season, it was not difficult for Hodari Q to conjure Under My Christmas Tree. He created the music, wrote the lyrics and produced the song which carries a pop feel.

Although he is Jamaican, he decided not to use a reggae beat.

“I went with a pop style for a more universal appeal,” said Hodari Q, who lists It’s the Most Wonderful Time of The Year by David Foster and Christmas Medley by the Salsoul Orchestra among his favorite Yuletide songs.

Jamaicans have warmed to American Christmas standards for many years, but homegrown songs like Carlene Davis’ Santa Claus (Do You Ever Come to The Ghetto) and Home T 4’s Mek The Christmas Ketch You In A Good Mood are also played throughout the season.