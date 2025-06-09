The Jamaica Tourist Board Launches 70 Days of Savings

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board is celebrating its landmark 70th Anniversary with 70 days of savings on accommodations, attractions, and more across the island. The “70 Days of Jamaica Love” special offers are island-wide and available on bookings. These bookings must be made between June 4 and August 12, 2025. Travel is valid through April 30, 2026.

“Since our founding in 1955, the Jamaica Tourist Board has been dedicated to highlighting Jamaica’s beauty, culture, and warm hospitality to travelers worldwide,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “As we prepare to again welcome more than four million visitors in 2025, our growth reflects seven decades of strong partnership, unwavering dedication, and the welcoming spirit of the Jamaican people.”

70 Days Of Jamaica Love Special Offers

Travelers can access special rates, value-added packages and exclusive promotions by visiting www.visitjamaica.com/deals.

“For 70 years, we’ve helped shape how the world sees Jamaica—rich in natural beauty, alive with rhythm, and rooted in history,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “This special promotion is both a thank-you and a welcome. It’s an invitation to feel the pulse of reggae, to sip Blue Mountain coffee at sunrise, and to create memories on our beaches, mountains, and in our vibrant towns. There’s never been a better time to fall in love with Jamaica.”

Wide Variety of Experiences

Jamaica offers unforgettable experiences suited to every kind of traveler. In Montego Bay, visitors enjoy bustling nightlife, white-sand beaches, and destination dining. Ocho Rios is home to iconic attractions like Dunn’s River Falls and Mystic Mountain, alongside top-rated family resorts. Negril invites serenity with its legendary 7-mile beach and cliffside sunsets, while the South Coast charms with quiet escapes in Treasure Beach and nature tours along the Black River. The lush vegetation of Port Antonio and the cultural heartbeat of Kingston, the island’s capital, all add up to an enchanting and unmatched Caribbean destination