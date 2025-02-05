National News

The Importance of Neonatal Care for Newborns in Jamaica

The Issa Trust Foundation and Connecticut Children’s Hospital To conduct Neonatal Training In Jamaica

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Issa Trust Foundation to conduct Neonatal Care Training In Jamaica
Issa Trust Foundation to conduct Neonatal Care Training In Jamaica
Issa Trust and a Medical Team

KINGSTON, Jamaica – From February 28th to March 14th, 2025, the Issa Trust Foundation President, Diane Pollard, will be in Jamaica with a team of doctors and nurses from Connecticut Children’s Hospital. The mission is called the Neonatal Nurses Essential Training and Skills Program. The mission will be headed by Dr. Naveed Hussain from Connecticut working along side Dr. Samantha Walker at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.

Jamaica’s South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) will also play a vital role in the mission. The mission will help many sick and premature newborns in Jamaica. Their lives are at risk because there are not enough trained nurses. These nurses are needed to give the special care that these babies require.

The mission will focus on the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston. It is the largest maternity hospital in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Critical Care Facilities

The program will help children from the North East and Western Regions. Severely ill newborns are often sent to Kingston. This happens because hospitals like Sav-La-Mar and St. Ann’s Bay lack critical care facilities.

Diane Pollard
Diane Pollard

Diane Pollard says, “The Issa Trust Foundation changed the landscape of neonatal care in Jamaica, by equipping St. Ann’s Bay and Annotto Bay Hospital with critical care resources and training, saving countless new born lives and lowering mortality rates by 40%.” 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Marcus Garvey

Sign The Petition To Grant Marcus Garvey A Posthumous Presidential Pardon

August 30, 2016

Jamaica Diaspora Mapping Project Launched in the US

August 18, 2014
World Bank Group Offering $12 Billion Support for Coronavirus - David Malpass

World Bank Group Offering $12 Billion Support for Coronavirus

March 4, 2020
Caribbean Studies Association Conference 2023

Clear deh Road Ayo! We are Transforming Our Caribbean

June 24, 2023
Back to top button