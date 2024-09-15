Voters of Tomorrow and People Power for Florida Partnering to Reach 20,000 Unregistered Florida College Students

ORLANDO — Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led organization that engages young Americans in politics and government, today announced a new partnership with People Power for Florida. The initiative will kick off on National Voter Registration Day, September 17th, with a phone bank to call over 20,000 unregistered students at the University of Central Florida and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

Following National Voter Registration Day, Voters of Tomorrow and People Power for Florida will continue to co-host weekly phone banks to reach thousands of additional students ahead of Florida’s October 7th voter registration deadline. Volunteers will be directing students to register to vote online, participate in the November elections, and vote Yes on Amendment 4.

Empowering Young People

“Nothing is more powerful than young people coming together to empower one another, and we’re proud to join People Power for Florida in their critical work to empower young Floridians,” said Santiago Mayer, executive director of Voters of Tomorrow. “Young Floridians are already being impacted by extreme abortion bans, climate change, and a lack of affordable housing. Students understand exactly what’s at stake this November, and they know these issues are directly on the ballot. Florida is a critical battleground for our future and our freedoms and together, we’ll ensure students have the information they need to make their voices heard.”

Registering Young Floridians to Vote

“I am thrilled to partner with Voters of Tomorrow to help empower young Floridians to register and vote. In a state where critical issues like abortion rights, climate action, and access to affordable housing are at stake, college students and young people must make their voices heard,” said PPFF’s founder, Rep. Anna V. Eskamani. “By working together on this initiative, we are ensuring that the next generation is ready to shape their future at the ballot box. I encourage all eligible Floridians to register and vote in the November elections.”

This marks the first partnership between VOT and PPFF — two youth-centered organizations leading the way in registering and turning out Gen-Z voters. Anyone interested in learning more or signing-up can find more information here.

Since its start in 2021, People Power for Florida has registered nearly 10,000 people to vote. In 2024, People Power Florida has continued its mission to register and empower young voters while leading a multi-generational, multi-class, multi-racial coalition of volunteers from every corner of the state. Learn more at peoplepowerforflorida.com.

Voters of Tomorrow is a Gen Z-led nonpartisan organization that engages and represents young Americans in politics and government. The group has chapters in 25 states, including Florida, and a volunteer presence in all 50. Learn more at votersoftomorrow.org.