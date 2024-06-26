The Growth and Expansion of Twist Brand

NEW YORK – Saint Lucian-born, US-based Vaughn Constable, the mastermind behind the Twist brand in a 2020 interview was identified as “One man growing his brand to a global level, seeking to distribute his products internationally.” To date, he has made the products available on the island through Twist St Lucia Ltd. at various reseller outlets.

As part of the expansion for its global fulfillment network, Twist has embarked on securing warehouse capacity in London for storing, and packing orders from customers before shipping them throughout the United Kingdom and Germany.

At the Saint Lucia Family Fun Day held yesterday by the St. Lucia Association of London 1963, Mr Constable informed officials of the Saint Lucia High Commission that all companies, whatever their size, deserve first-class e-fulfillment. He further asserted that given the current growth in e-commerce trade, the global potential for the Twist brand is limitless. He went on to assure UK customers that they would receive their orders in quick time.

The young CEO added, “It’s not just a case of providing the standard service – from smart order picking and packing in the warehouse to delivery and returns – but also offering customized service including customer service, support, returns etc.”

Mr Constable in his closing remarks further expressed that the new UK Fulfillment represents another important building block in Twist’s e-commerce business. Twist’s current collections include flag-inspired products for Saint Lucia, Grenada, Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana, and Saint Vincent.