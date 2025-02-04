National News

The Government of Jamaica Addresses Immigration Concerns

Kamina Johnson Smith Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
Kamina Johnson Smith: Government of Jamaica Addresses Immigration Concerns
Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

KINGSTON, Jamaica -Statement By Senator The Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, Senator & Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica on current immigration matters:

The Government of Jamaica is acutely aware of concerns among our citizens both at home and abroad regarding intensified implementation of U.S. immigration policy. We understand that these concerns have grown because of misinformation on social media. Some claims suggest that tens of thousands of Jamaicans will be deported right away. These claims are completely false.

While new immigration enforcement measures will result in an increased number of Jamaicans being repatriated, there are several processes involved.

The Government of Jamaica is watching the situation closely. We will keep working closely with U.S. authorities. We want to be clear that Jamaica, like many countries, must accept its citizens who are deported.

U.S. Immigration Policy

As a responsible member of the international community and a respectful bi-lateral partner, we have always honoured these obligations, with appropriate attention to due process and human rights, as do other nations regarding the repatriation of foreign nationals who have violated our laws in Jamaica.

Members of the public may wish to note, for example, that in continuance of regular monthly arrangements previously in train, the first such scheduled flight for 2025, has arrived in Kingston.

We believe it is important for the public to know that people facing deportation are not all the same. Some have been convicted of serious crimes, including violent ones. Others may have broken immigration laws but have been good residents and worked productively.

Public Safety

From a citizen security perspective, as a Government, we are particularly concerned about the potential impact of the anticipated increased return of individuals with serious criminal backgrounds. The National Security Council is therefore rigorously assessing associated risks and is actively engaged in formulating strategies to mitigate potential threats to public safety. Ensuring the security of all Jamaicans remains our highest priority.

The Government is also concerned about widespread misinformation surrounding this issue. We therefore urge all Jamaicans to verify information before accepting or sharing it. The best sources are official US government websites. This includes sites from relevant departments and congressional offices. You can also check our Embassy and Consulates.

Immigration Status

For those who may have concerns about their personal immigration status, we strongly advise seeking professional legal advice. The Jamaican Embassy in Washington, along with our Consulates-General in New York and Miami, have compiled contact information for attorneys with a track record of assisting members of our diaspora. While these lists are not exhaustive, they provide a trusted starting point for those in need of legal guidance. They will be available on the relevant websites in very short order.

The Government of Jamaica remains committed to supporting its citizens both at home and overseas. We will continue to engage with U.S. authorities to ensure as best as possible, that immigration enforcement measures are carried out in a manner that is respectful of human dignity. We will continue to monitor and engage, and keep the public advised of further developments as appropriate.

