The Foundpreneur Podcast: David Mullings on Caribbean Investment

The Caribbean diaspora sends home $20 billion a year. Almost none of it gets invested back into the region.

David P.A. Mullings is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital, the first US-based investment firm in history to receive SEC qualification to raise capital specifically for Caribbean investment.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Mullings built Blue Mahoe Capital from $15,000 raised from friends and family into a company now working toward a NASDAQ listing under the reserved ticker symbol IRIE.

In this episode of The Foundpreneur Podcast, David breaks down what it actually takes to build a Caribbean-focused investment firm, how SEC Regulation CF qualification works for retail investors, why Caribbean diaspora capital rarely flows back into Caribbean real estate, private equity, and public markets, and why he believes Jamaica has the infrastructure to become the Singapore of the Western Hemisphere.