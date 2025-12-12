Business

The Emotional Deficit of Hurricane Melissa in the Workplace

Photo of Natassia Wright Natassia Wright
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tuesday morning, October 28, did not resemble a typical tropical day in Jamaica. Instead, the sky was dark and ominous, more like a winter afternoon than the Caribbean dawn we are accustomed to. Rain fell sporadically as furious winds howled through the community, bending trees and sending debris into the air. Shingles cracked loudly with every gust, sounding like splintering glass. It felt relentless — as though the storm would never end.

With electricity and internet services severed, I had no way of confirming if Hurricane Melissa had already passed or was still approaching. It was only later that a neighbour informed me that Melissa was expected to make landfall around 11:00 a.m. That morning, Jamaica experienced one of the most powerful hurricanes in its history. Hurricane Melissa struck as a Category 5 storm, leaving devastation in its wake.

By the following morning, social media began to reveal the scale of the catastrophe. The western end of the island looked unrecognizable — reduced to rubble, resembling a war zone rather than the thriving communities we once knew. Entire neighbourhoods were destroyed. Hundreds of thousands were displaced, left without shelter, security, or certainty about the future.

The immediate aftermath ushered in overwhelming shock, fear, and confusion — not only for those who endured the storm firsthand, but also for those watching the raw, heartbreaking images online. Families lost loved ones. Homes that had taken decades to build vanished in a matter of hours. Schools stood roofless, businesses collapsed, and many employers faced the reality of shuttered operations and looming foreclosure.

Beyond the visible physical destruction came a quieter, deeper crisis — widespread emotional trauma. Hurricane Melissa stripped many individuals of stability, routine, and purpose. Prolonged exposure to fear, uncertainty, and loss can lead to long-term psychological conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), acute stress disorder, and depression.

In the workplace, this emotional deficit manifested in clear and troubling ways:

Absenteeism

With widespread damage to essential utilities such as water, electricity, internet services, and transportation infrastructure, many employees found it impossible to report to work. Displacement, safety concerns, and caregiving responsibilities further contributed to absences. Prolonged absenteeism directly impacts productivity and workplace morale, while intensifying employees’ stress and anxiety.

Reduced Productivity

Personal crises inevitably disrupt daily life. The ongoing struggle to rebuild homes, secure basic needs, and protect families leaves little emotional bandwidth for professional performance. Research shows that trauma alters both psychological and physiological functioning, often leading to fatigue, poor concentration, emotional dysregulation, and diminished productivity.

Difficulty Focusing at Work

Many employees returned to work while still navigating homelessness or unstable living conditions. Fears for personal safety and concern for loved ones weighed heavily on their minds. When basic survival takes priority, cognitive focus fragments, making sustained attention and task completion increasingly difficult.

Loss of Normalcy

The sudden disruption of routines fostered deep instability. Familiar patterns — commuting, office collaboration, predictable work schedules — were shattered. This loss of normalcy created a sense of mental vertigo, where life felt disordered and out of control, contributing to heightened anxiety and emotional distress.

The emotional aftershock of Hurricane Melissa reminds us that recovery is not solely about rebuilding infrastructure — it is also about restoring emotional well-being. For organizations, acknowledging this reality is essential. Compassionate leadership, flexible work arrangements, access to mental health resources, and open communication can play powerful roles in helping employees regain stability and purpose.

Coming Next

In our next article, we will explore practical strategies for recovering from the emotional impact of Hurricane Melissa — focusing on resilience-building, mental wellness initiatives, and concrete steps organizations and individuals can take to support healing and long-term recovery.

Hurricane Melissa may have passed, but its emotional echo lingers. Healing the workforce — and the nation — begins when we treat emotional recovery with the same urgency as physical reconstruction.

 

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.
Photo of Natassia Wright

Natassia Wright

Natassia Wright is the Executive Director for Mind Food International and the Caribbean Leadership Summit. Natassia was appointed United Nations Ambassador - NGO Diplomat in October 2020. Natassia has 10+ years in Human Resource Management and Training experience. She holds a Masters in HR & Strategic Leadership and is currently pursing her Doctorial studies. Email us at [email protected] or visit our website at www.mindfoodinternational.com

