Power Design to Hold Electrical Trade Career Fair October 8th

BROWARD COUNTY – Power Design in conjunction with The Development Firm will be hosting an electrical trade job fair for a new construction project on Thursday, October 8th from 10am to 2pm at the Lauderdhill Mall (1267 NW 40th Ave. Lauderhill) by appointment only. Click here to schedule your appointment.

Selected candidates will be interviewed for the Broward County Convention Center expansion and hotel project.

Workers from low-income census tracts identified by Broward County are encouraged to apply as the goal is to have 40% of the workforce as Broward County residents.

Electrician Apprenticeships

Opportunities for electrician apprenticeships are available. Motivated individuals who want to learn the electrical trade and have a high school diploma or GED as well as transportation should apply. Selected candidates will receive on-the-job training, health benefits, and a dental plan.

Opportunities and Higher Wages for Skilled Laborers & Electricians

Electrician : Motivated individuals with an active journeymen or master electrician license and at least three years’ experience as an electrician.

: Motivated individuals with an active journeymen or master electrician license and at least three years’ experience as an electrician. Skilled Laborer : Mount boxes, thread dead wire (MC Cable, Romex, Cat 5, etc.), lift and move material and equipment, lay conduit (no bending with tools, etc.)

: Mount boxes, thread dead wire (MC Cable, Romex, Cat 5, etc.), lift and move material and equipment, lay conduit (no bending with tools, etc.) Electrical Foreman: supervise personnel completing electrical building projects. assigning tasks, inspecting electricians work, monitoring team performance, reading blueprints.

In their recruitment efforts Power Design aims to:

Nurture 21 st century generation of new construction workers

century generation of new construction workers Help young generation of workers who were laid-off in the restaurant & hospitality and other industries with a new career path

Pay solid wages, provide solid benefits and pay twice FLA’s minimum wage

Offer On-the-Job Training

Help people from low-income census tracts identified by Broward County to experience the “American Dream”