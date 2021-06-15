The Dangers of Driving a Car and How To Deal With Them

Even for the most experienced drivers, there is no way to eliminate the risk of driving and guarantee that nothing will happen. Professional drivers who drive several hours a day and perform this duty as their source of income are still prone to accidents and injury while driving. In fact, professional drivers, whether they are driving trucks, buses, or taxis, are more prone to accidents due to fatigue and the monotony of their work that leads to negligence.

Similarly, young drivers are also a risk on the road. Teen drivers, as well as those in their early twenties are less experienced and are more prone to making bad decisions and being unable to manage the vehicle in situations that require a fast response. Moreover, as roads all over the world get more crowded with vehicle traffic and people spend more time in their day commuting, everyone is at a higher risk of facing an accident. Here are some of the biggest dangers to driving a car and the most effective ways to deal with them.

1. Physical Injury

While car drivers are also at risk of being in an accident and being physically hurt, motorbike drivers are far more prone to injury. Especially when they are riding their motorbikes on the main roads, alongside vehicles and heavy traffic at high speed, an accident on a motorbike can easily be fatal. According to research, motorcycle riders are nearly 30 times more likely to die from an accident as compared to people driving a car. This number can be even larger on certain areas of the world where traffic regulations are not properly implemented and motorbike riders are not encouraged enough to wear protective gear.

The best way to ensure your safety whether you are in a car or on a motorbike is to take safety precautions that can at least minimize injury in the case of an accident. For car drivers and occupants, it can be a lifesaving decision to wear a seatbelt.

2. Financial Loss

Other than the fact that being in an accident can be extremely dangerous physically, it also has some heavy financial consequences. Even a small fender bender can cost a lot of money to fix if the entire panel is repaired and repainted. It’s not possible to fix just the spot where the damage is even in small accidents, it mostly requires the entire panel to be repaired and repainted which increases the repair cost a lot. Georgia has a high rate of car accidents, nearly 1800 accidents take place every day. If you are covered by car accident lawyers in Gwinnett County, GA, it will be much easier for you to get financial reimbursement in the case that you do have an accident. In the case of an accident, it is not uncommon for the matter to go to trial to understand who was at fault and who is responsible for covering the damage costs. In this situation, it is always better to have a team of seasoned experts who can help defend your rights.

3. Loss Of Credibility

When you are involved in an accident, your credibility also takes a hit in the eyes of lenders and insurance companies. Even though it might not directly reduce the score, the way it impacts various services and financial products that you use can have a net effect on your credit score. The credit system is all interlinked, and when you have an accident, the effect it has on your credit score is the sum of the effects it has on various other things. Even when you have spent so much time trying to improve and sustain your credit, all it takes to bring your credit down again is one accident. By following safe driving techniques and defensive driving rules, you can decrease the chance of you getting involved in an accident and save your health and your credit score.

While there are several cases every day in which a person genuinely is innocent and just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, a lot of accidents are caused due to negligence. Although you can’t control the way other people drive, you can control how you drive and how well you follow road rules. Moreover, if you are hit from the back or you are in an accident because of someone else’s fault, that can be proved in court but if it’s your fault, then you alone bear responsibility. Besides, practicing safe driving is not only beneficial for you, but due to just a bit of negligence on your part, it could cost the life of someone else on the road.