For the 26th year, the City of Lauderdale Lakes prepares for UNIFEST 2020 their signature weekend scheduled for May 15th – 17th.

Broward County – Festival organizers, the Greater Caribbean-American Cultural Coalition along with its partners, The City of Lauderdale Lakes and the Greater Caribbean-American Chamber of Commerce announces the dates, festivities, acts and headliners for the 26th edition of UNIFEST.

Broward residents, their friends and families from neighboring counties are guaranteed a family fun-filled day of multi-island experience as they immerse themselves in the food, music and cultures of Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, Bahamas, Dominican Republic and beyond.

As they celebrate 26 years of bridging cultures and celebrating the heart and soul of the Caribbean, patrons will sway to the music of Nailah Blackman, Big Youth and bringing it home is headliner and the 2005 Digicel Rising Star Competition Winner, Christopher Martin.

Local acts including King Banton and Haitian Band Zoumpa will also be performing on the mainstage. Stay tuned as more performers are added.

The weekend long experiential celebration of Caribbean Culture paves the way into Caribbean-American Heritage Month and is guaranteed to bring out the islander in everyone.

UNIFEST 2020 Festivities Include:

Friday, May 15th – Venue: Lauderdale Lakes City Hall, Multi-purpose Building – (4340 NW 36th Street – Lauderdale Lakes, FL. 33319)

Teen Motivational Workshops

Saturday, May 16th

CBD Summit – (4340 NW 36th Street – Lauderdale Lakes)

Sunday, May 17th – Venue: Vincent Torres Park

UNIFEST26 Celebration – $20 At the gate – $12 Pre-Sold

Night Under the Stars – Live Concert

VIP Experience – give yourself a special treat

Consul General Village – Meet your Consul General

Caribbean Bar Association – Immigration Rights, what’s your question?

Business Expo – bringing local business to the community at large

Festival activities – Battle of the marching bands – Special guest Portmore Band from Jamaica, Parade of Nations, Haitian Flag Day, Food and Multicultural Showcase

Kids Zone – it’s a family affair

For more information on UNIFEST2020 Experience visit www.unifestlive.org. Tickets are available online at www.caribtix.com/unifest or at your favorite local Caribbean outlets.