The Cooling Tower Water Budget That Blew Up the Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, TX – A few years ago, the cooling tower line in a sustainability report was one annual number pulled off a utility bill, divided by twelve, and dropped into a spreadsheet nobody questioned. That worked when disclosure was voluntary and the auditor was friendly.

Investors, insurers, and procurement teams now read the water pages with the scrutiny they used to save for the energy ones, and the tower is usually the single largest draw on the meter.

So when the finance team at one midsize plant opened their draft report this cycle and saw tower make-up water running well above the figure they had been publishing, nobody could explain where the extra draw had been hiding.

The site ran a conventional water-cooled chiller plant feeding a single tower, and that one line item is the throughline for this piece. Every section comes back to it from a different angle.

The Number on the Report Rarely Matched the Number at the Tower

The published figure had been built from a formula someone wrote into a spreadsheet during the first reporting cycle. Tonnage times hours times a rule of thumb, minus a flat percentage for “recovery.” Nobody re-derived it. Nobody checked it against the actual make-up meter.

The real draw is governed by three terms, and the water balance for a cooling tower is almost embarrassingly simple: make-up equals evaporation plus blowdown plus drift. The DOE guidance on tower management lays this out plainly and flags blowdown as the lever with the most room to move. The spreadsheet had none of that. One multiplier was doing the work of three physical processes.

Where Did the Extra Water Actually Go?

Three places, in roughly this order of magnitude:

Evaporation ran higher than modeled . The plant had added process load over two years without updating the ton-hour assumption. At roughly 1.8 gallons evaporated per ton-hour of cooling, as the EPA notes , a few hundred unaccounted ton-hours a day compounds fast.

Blowdown was conservative . Operators had set a low cycles-of-concentration target years earlier to protect the fill from a water chemistry issue that had since been solved. Nobody raised the setpoint when the chemistry program changed.

Drift was estimated, not measured . The report used a vendor’s best-case drift eliminator figure. The eliminators in service were the older originals, and no one had inspected them during the last outage.

The Chiller Side of the Loop Was Doing Its Own Accounting

The tower doesn’t set the load. The chiller does. A water-cooled plant rejects heat to the tower in proportion to how hard the compressors are working, and that load profile shifts with product mix, ambient conditions, and how tightly the loop is controlled. When the chiller plant drifts off its design approach temperature, the tower makes up the difference by evaporating more water.

The equipment itself becomes a reporting question, not an engineering one. A right-sized, well-controlled chiller plant keeps the loop stable and the tower working inside its design envelope. An oversized or poorly staged one spends half the year rejecting phantom load, and the water report inherits the bill without anyone noticing.

Fix the Measurement Before You Fix the Number

The temptation after a miss like this is to rewrite the formula and move on. But the formula wasn’t the problem. The absence of physical measurement was.

Meter the make-up line . A dedicated totalizer on make-up is the single most useful instrument on the tower. Everything else can be reconciled against it. Meter the blowdown line . Without it, cycles of concentration is a guess. With it, you can defend every digit you publish. Inspect the drift eliminators on a schedule . Age, scale, and physical damage all push drift back up toward the uncontrolled rate. Reconcile monthly, not annually . A monthly close on the water balance catches a drifting setpoint before it turns into a disclosure problem twelve months later.

Close the Loop Before the Next Reporting Cycle

The restated figure went into the following year’s report with a footnote explaining the methodology change. The auditor accepted it. The investor relations team got a harder question on the next call, and a defensible answer to give back.

The lesson the plant engineer took away was smaller than the finance team’s. The tower had been doing exactly what towers do. The reporting had been doing something else entirely. Closing the distance between those two costs less than any capital project on the five-year plan, and it starts with a meter, a logbook, and a willingness to publish the number the equipment is actually producing.