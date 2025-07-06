Kingston, Jamaica – Despite being featured in global blockbusters like “James Bond: No Time to Die”, “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, and many more, Jamaica still does not have a single large-scale sound stage a crucial piece of creative infrastructure used around the world to power professional film, television, and media production.

What Is a Sound Stage?

A sound stage is a purpose-built, indoor filming environment designed for full creative control of lighting, sound, weather, and set design all in one space. It allows creators to build entire worlds, regardless of time or location.

Major studios in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and London have many resources. In Jamaica, filmmakers and creatives must rely on small outdoor setups, homes, and makeshift locations. This limits the quality, scale, and consistency of productions in Jamaica.

Now, one Jamaican creative is working to change that. “The Complex” is a unique, multi-acre creative and cultural space. It is being developed by Kimberly Rhoden. She is a producer, content creator, and creative director. She is also known as The Bougie Brat and founded Amiere Records.

The project will introduce Jamaica’s first modern sound stage and backlot, while also housing state of the art recording studios, content creation spaces, coworking zones, wellness areas, resturants, entertainment areas and private event facilities all designed to support creatives, entrepreneurs, and storytellers across the Caribbean and diaspora.

The vision is bold but necessary: to create a creative hub that supports not only Jamaican and Caribbean talent but attracts international collaborators, production companies, and cultural partners.

Jamaica has long served as the backdrop for global storytelling, but rarely as the homebase. Films like “Shottas”, “The Harder They Come” and “Dancehall Queen” proved that Jamaican creatives have the talent and vision to lead their own narratives but consistent access to infrastructure has been a major barrier.

The Complex

The Complex is expected to generate hundreds, if not thousands, of meaningful jobs not just in tourism or performance, but across:

Construction, development, and operations

Film, TV, and commercial production

Music engineering, production, and A&R

Content creation, podcasting, and editing

Wellness, hospitality, and culinary services

Event planning, logistics, and entertainment

Marketing, digital strategy, creative business and many more

From its inception to routine activities, the initiative aims to foster enduring economic benefits, enhance job prospects, and establish a new benchmark for potential within Jamaica’s creative sectors.

Funding for The Complex

The project is currently fundraising through Artizen Fund, a Web3 powered platform and accelerator program that helps turn bold creative ideas into real world projects. Supporters can back initiatives by purchasing limited-edition digital artifacts that fund the development process.

The Complex is the first Jamaica based project to be curated and for two consecutive Artizen seasons. The project is currently featured in Season 5 and already selected for Season 6.

Backers can get special rewards. These include a digital photo pack, executive producer credits, and a permanent name on the site’s Legacy Wall. Top supporters can even receive co-founder recognition.

“This is about ownership, opportunity, and building something future generations can grow with,” Rhoden says. “Creatives in Jamaica shouldn’t have to leave their country just to chase big dreams. We deserve access to world class opportunities right here at home. The Complex is about making that possible not someday, but now.”

Support the arts. Back the builders. Help bring The Complex to life.