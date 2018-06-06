The City of Miramar Kicks off Caribbean-American Month with a Fete

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar Kicks off Caribbean-American Heritage Month with a free, family-friendly Caribbean Fete on Saturday, June 9th at Shirley Branca Park, 6900 Miramar Parkway – Miramar from 6pm-10pm.

Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month with the City of Miramar during a free, family-friendly event featuring live music in the City’s new state-of-the-art bandshell.

There will be live performances by Soca Artist Kerwin Du Bois, Latin sounds by Kiki Sanchez Quartet, Compas band ADA, Pop Jamaican-American sensation Halle Rae, winner of 2017 Unifest Teen contest, local celebrity host Sweet Shells, and sounds by DJ Bankz.

Enjoy a fun-filled day of Caribbean culture, food and drinks from the islands, Carnival costumes, Junkanoos, a kids’ fun zone, and stilt walkers.

Bring your blanket and chairs and take in the cultural vibes in this beautiful park. Don’t forget to “Rep your Flag”!

Click here to register for this FREE event or call 954-602-3178 for more information.