The Caribbean Music Awards 2025 Voting is Open

New York, NY – The nominations are officially announced! The Caribbean Music Awards is set to thrill audiences once again with its third annual celebration on Thursday, August 28, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. Presented by Caribbean Elite Group, this landmark event will showcase the genre-defining artists and trailblazers who are shaping the dynamic future of Caribbean music.

With over 150 nominees across more than 40 categories, the 2025 edition promises to be the most electrifying yet. Fans and industry insiders can now head to CaribMusicAwards.com to cast their votes.

Voting opens, April 9, and will close on Friday, May 31—providing the global Caribbean community with plenty of time to champion their favorite artists.

This year’s leading nominees celebrate the incredible talent and influence of Caribbean music on the world stage. Masicka and Shenseea lead the pack with seven nominations each. Close behind are Patrice Roberts and Kes, each racking up six nominationsfor their remarkable contributions to Soca and Caribbean Fusion.

Other standout artists such as Dancehall titan Vybz Kartel, innovative talents Nailah Blackman, Chronic Law, and Kranium each earned five nominations. Additionally, Bunji Garlin, Romain Virgo, and Lila Iké make strong impressions with four nominations each, recognized for their ongoing excellence and international reach.

Caribbean Music Awards New Categories

This year, the Caribbean Music Awards proudly unveils seven new categories that reflect the genre’s ongoing evolution and global influence.

New additions include:

Reggae – Collaboration of the Year

Reggae Song of the Year

Female – International DJ of the Year

Caribbean Fusion Song of the Year

Caribbean R&B Artist of the Year

Zess-Steam Artist of the Year

Gospel Song of the Year

These debut categories highlight the breathtaking diversity, creativity, and expansive influence of Caribbean music today.

From unforgettable performances to cultural milestones, the Caribbean Music Awards honors the best of the best—from Soca, Dancehall, and Reggae to Kompa, Chutney, Gospel, and beyond. This celebration is not just an awards show—it’s a movement that pays tribute to the vibrant heartbeat of the Caribbean.

For complete nominee listings, updates, and to cast your votes, head over to CaribMusicAwards.com and follow @CaribMusicAwards and @CaribbeanEliteMagazine on Instagram/Facebook, as well as CaribMusicAwards on TikTok.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this monumental celebration!