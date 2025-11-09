The British Virgin Islands Welcomes Ubersoca Cruise

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS — Ubersoca Cruise (USC), the World’s Largest Soca Festival at Sea, proudly announces the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as an official Island Destination Partner for its highly anticipated Ocean’s 11 Edition, sailing 15-22 November 2025. This year’s sailing will bring more than 3,500 guests to the BVI aboard the Norwegian Encore. It is the largest ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet.

This year’s cruise features over 80 soca entertainers from around the world and will depart from Miami. It will dock in Tortola on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, from 2 – 9pm.

The partnership between Ubersoca Cruise and the British Virgin Islands underscores the growing importance of cultural tourism across the Caribbean.

Destinations like St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and Grand Turk have each realized $2M+ in direct and indirect economic impact from a single Ubersoca call. This is powered by high-spending visitors, global media reach, and repeat tourism.

Beyond the numbers, Ubersoca Cruise’s visit will have a Legacy Impact on Future Tourism (LIFT) a five-year benefit window, with 60% of visitor and revenue gains realized within the first two years through amplified destination visibility, community engagement, and returning visitors.

The BVI Experience: Road J’ouvert “Punk Rock” Edition

Tortola will host an electrifying Jouvert experience which begins with passengers exploring Road Town. They will enjoy local excursions, cuisine and culture before joining the energy in the streets. The celebration kicks off with a tramp through Road Town followed by J’ouvert. Two music trucks will lead the way, culminating in a massive concert. The event is open to USC passengers and locals. It will showcase Ubersoca Cruise’s entertainers alongside BVI’s top talent and local vendors.

Check-in starts at 2:00pm for locals, and the J’ouvert begins at 3:00pm sharp.

Access for the Jouvert and Concert is located behind the Government Admin Complex. Locals gather at the entrance closest to “Maria’s By The Sea” and entry will be by advance ticket only. Tickets are available at uscjouvertbvi.frontlineticketing.com

Nathaniel Turner (Founder & CEO of Ubersoca Cruise), shared: “The British Virgin Islands has long represented the heart and soul of Caribbean culture. This partnership goes beyond entertainment — it’s about uniting communities, celebrating our shared heritage, and contributing meaningfully to the region’s economic future. We’re honoured to welcome the BVI as an official destination partner and can’t wait to bring our global family to experience the magic of Tortola on November 18.”

A Cultural Showcase Onboard and Onshore

In addition to the J’ouvert, the BVI will also present a dedicated onboard showcase highlighting local music, cuisine, and heritage. Featured performers include BOSS, Pascal The Artist, and Jougo, alongside special appearances by Ubersoca Cruise entertainers throughout the week.

Special recognition is extended to Hon. Dr. Natalio D. Wheatley, MHA, Junior Minister of Tourism Luce Hodge-Smith, Dirk Walters, the Ministry of Tourism, and the entire BVI Government and planning support team for their hard work in bringing this partnership and landmark initiative to fruition.