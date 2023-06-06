The British Virgin Islands Celebrates First-Ever Nonstop Flight Service From The U.S.

Tortola, British Virgin Islands – For the first time ever, travelers may now fly to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) with daily nonstop service from Miami to Beef Island via American Airlines. The game-changing three-hour flight eliminates the need for travelers to connect in Puerto Rico or St. Thomas, getting them to the stunning Territory with ample time to enjoy their final destination, whether chartering a yacht or staying in a luxury villa, resort, or private island escape. American Airlines is the first airline to serve the British Virgin Islands with nonstop flight service.

To mark the groundbreaking inaugural flight, Premier and Minister of Finance, Hon. Dr. Natalio Wheatley and Hon. Kye Rymer, Minister for Communications and Works, Government of the Virgin Islands (British) were joined by Ralph Cutié, MIA Director & CEO Miami International Airport, David Whitaker, CEO of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Migdoel Rosa, Senior Representative of Envoy and JC Liscano, Vice President of American Airlines MIA hub Operations at Miami International Airport (MIA) for remarks, a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony and celebratory steel pan music on Thursday, June 1. American Airlines pilots and British Virgin Islands natives Derrick Varlack and Kennard de Castro also celebrated the new service route.

“It’s a momentous day as we launch the highly anticipated nonstop service from the U.S. to the British Virgin Islands,” said Premier, Wheatley, Government of the Virgin Islands (British). “This is the first time in history that a flight has completely sold out in such a short amount of time, and we are grateful that American Airlines has partnered with us to bring this long-awaited service to fruition, bringing ease and accessibility to our treasured destination. Miami is the ideal hub to attract more North American travelers to the Sailing Capital of the World!”

Summer Sizzle in BVI

With the new ease of the route, travelers may take advantage of numerous cultural events happening this summer such as Summer Sizzle, the BVI’s annual week-long event celebrating fashion, art, and music. While visiting the BVI, there is no shortage of accommodation options as the destination is renowned for its yachting, villa rentals, and private island resorts, with more expanded offerings than ever before.

New offerings include The Aerial, BVI, which is the first and only devoted all-inclusive resort in the BVI as of May 19 when the property expanded from a buyout-only model to welcome single-room bookings for any length of stay as well as The Hideout, which is the only luxury resort steps away from White Bay Beach on Jost Van Dyke.

For boat lovers, a chic new catamaran dubbed “Nomada at Sea” is now available for charter throughout the BVI, and it packages all the style and luxury one would expect from a super yacht in the intimacy of a catamaran.

New Airlift

The new airlift, a first-of-its-kind nonstop route from the U.S., will run through August 14 and restart in November after the fall low season. The new air service is expected to bring in an estimated 2,128 monthly passengers to the BVI. Daily flights from Miami to Beef Island will depart at 10:07 a.m. and arrive at 1:06 p.m. Return flights will depart at 1:47 p.m. and arrive at 4:25 p.m.

Additional flights have been added on the following dates:

June 1

June 3

June 9

June 16

June 30

The newly added flights depart from Miami, Florida (MIA) at 12:30pm and arrive to Beef Island (EIS) at 3:23pm. Return flights depart Beef Island (EIS) at 4:30pm and arrive in Miami, Florida (MIA) at 7:19pm.