The Black Doll Affair® Announces New Educational “ME” Doll

ATLANTA – Dana “Mama Doll” Hill, Founder of The Black Doll Affair® (BDA), the philanthropic empowerment organization she created in 2007 as a solution to the Doll Test, in which children identified the Black doll as bad, ugly, and least preferred, and known for elevating the self-esteem experience of Black girlhood and womanhood, announces the release of the “ME” Doll. This is a unique Educational Heirloom™. It is inspired by Mitochondrial Eve (ME), the African woman who is the ancestor of all living humans.

Created as a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) artifact, the ME Doll is a 21st-century artistic innovation designed to teach the origins of humanity. It is Mama Doll’s creative vision of Mitochondrial Eve. The ancestral gene is made visible and brought to life as a doll.

The genetic symbol of the single maternal line carried within us all! It invites powerful conversation about the gene that connects the human family.

Educational Tool

Offered as an educational tool and a collectible work of art, the ME Doll honors origin, ancestry, and heritage while serving as a cultural mirror of our shared beginnings. Moreover, its ultimate purpose reaches beyond education or play. It exists to challenge division and dismantle racism in how we understand identity itself.

Conceived by Hill and co-designed with her sister, Christy, the ME Doll is a human family heirloom with a mission. It continues The Black Doll Affair’s two-decade legacy of empowerment, storytelling, and truth.

Hill, an Association for the Study of African American Life & History “Living Legacy” Award nominee, has quietly shaped some of the most important conversations in the doll industry over the last two decades.

Hill suggested that Mattel give Barbie an Afro. This choice led to Barbie Fashionista® Doll #59. It was an important moment and a big change in representation.

In 2020, her advocacy changed the cultural scene when Mattel asked Hill what should come next for Barbie. As a Barbie consultant, Hill talked about the impact of George Floyd’s murder. She said it was time for Barbie to address racism. This led to the viral video “Barbie & Nikki Discuss Racism.” This moment took the world by storm and became front-page news in major newspapers and broadcasts.Today, that same courage and clarity find their fullest expression in the ME Doll.

Mitochondrial Eve

Rooted in the truth of Mitochondrial Eve, the African mother of all humanity, the ME Doll arrives at a moment when history, identity, and empathy are under threat. It asks us to see “ME” not as difference, but as shared origin; not as division, but as connection. In reminding us that we are more alike than we are different, Hill positions the ME Doll as both mirror and message. It invites love, tolerance, and deeper understanding of what it truly means to be human.

Mitochondrial Eve (ME), the most recent matrilineal ancestor of all living humans, is estimated to have lived in Africa approximately 100,000 to 200,000 years ago. Not the only woman alive at the time, she is the only one whose mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) line persisted unbroken to the present day. Additionally, her mtDNA has been passed down from mother to child.

To deepen this remembrance, the doll is presented as a doll head, an artistic homage to Omo I, (pronounced OMO 1), the ancient Homo sapien’s cranial remains (233,000 years old) discovered in Ethiopian volcanic ash.

Mitochondrial Eve shows our shared maternal DNA. Omo I is a physical reminder of early humans. Together, they connect the ME Doll to science, empowerment, art, and culture.

Limited Edition Educational Heirloom™

Each ME Doll is part of a special edition of 500. Each doll is handmade, numbered, and signed by Mama Doll. Every doll is painted in a rich dark-chocolate finish, affirming origin and beauty.

More Than a Doll, A Cultural Statement

“If you think of the ME Doll as a doll like Barbie, you are not looking at her correctly. ME is more than a doll. She is a conversational keepsake and an educational experience for youth, adults, classrooms, and family settings. The world does not need another doll maker attempting to compete with Barbie. I am not a doll designer. I embarked on this journey in August of 2025 by asking God to design a doll with me,” says Hill. “My sister Christy, a home designer, brought her design expertise to the project, complementing and completing the vision. It was then that I understood I was being called to create something special for humanity. As we celebrated The Black Doll Affair’s 18th anniversary at a time when so much of our history is being erased, the ME Doll emerged as an evolution of the Doll Tests. Imagine if children were taught from the moment, they could speak that all of humanity comes from an African woman. Would racism exist? No. Because racism is not a truth, it is a construct. And once the truth of our shared origin is restored, the construct dissolves,” Hill said.

The ME Doll reminds us of who we are and where we come from. It carries a sacred legacy. Now that the first 500 dolls are ready, we have a simple request. Please place one of these heirlooms in a classroom, a child’s bedroom, on a coffee table, desk, or vanity. This will remind everyone that Africa is the mother of all humanity.