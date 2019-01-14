The Black Archives of South Florida, Inc. Hosts The Brown Bag Series

MIAMI – The Black Archives, History & Research Foundation of South Florida, Inc. will resume their Brown Bag Series for Black History Heritage Month in February.

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunch and join in the rich conversation with the Archivist and staff of the Black Archives about collections and items found in the Black Archives repository. RSVP here.

Brown Bag Series Schedule for February 2019

Session 1: Medicine and Health Collection

Wednesday, February 6

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

This collection consists of materials documenting the history of health and medicine in black South Florida. Included is information on midwives, doctors and health facilities during the Jim Crow era and after integration in Miami. Archivist will also discuss new materials and information recently acquired by the Black Archives.

Session 2: Education Collection: Focus on Booker T. Washington High School

Wednesday, February 13

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The Education Collection is a selection files on predominately African American schools across South Florida, with materials such as graduation programs, yearbooks, school publications, calendars photographs and reports. This segment will focus on Booker T. Washington High school, the first secondary school opened for students of color in Miami, FL.

Session 3: Clyde Killens

Wednesday, February 20

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

This collection contains information on Clyde Killens also known as “Mr. Entertainment”, and the entertainment or “Little Broadway” era of the Overtown area in Miami. This Collection includes correspondence, fliers, newspaper articles, memorabilia and photographs. The Clyde Killens collection is one of our most requested collections. Join this session and see why!

Session 4: Sororities & Fraternities Collection

Wednesday, February 27

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The collection consists of material relating to Greek-letter organizations in black South Florida collected by the staff of the Black Archives. The records document sorority and fraternity chapter history and activities, such as community programs, volunteer service, and fundraising.