The Best Tips for People Who Spend Their Winters In South Florida

It’s not surprising that South Florida has served as a winter destination for the northern United States for many years. Many Americans leave their snowy hometowns and head to South Florida each winter to avoid the frigid, blustery weather.

The lure of the sun and beaches is strong, but there are some things to know before you go. For one, car shipping companies can help you enjoy your Florida vacations even more. The following tips can help you prepare for your South Florida getaways.

1. Get Travel Insurance

If you’re planning a trip to South Florida, it’s important to get travel insurance. Travel insurance offers coverage for lost baggage, canceled flights, medical bills, rental car damage, and more.

Before you leave for your winter vacation, be sure to read your insurance policy carefully. You want to make sure it covers everything you need it to. You should also note how long your policy is valid and check to see if you can extend it after your initial time expires.

2. Consider Shipping Your Car

If you’re planning a long trip, it might be worth shipping your car. While making the trek to South Florida by car allows you to bring your baggage and belongings, it can also be a nightmare to drive in heavy traffic and navigate your way around unfamiliar roads. Car shipping companies can help make your vacation easier.

Shipping your car ahead of time means you’ll have a vehicle waiting for you when you arrive. You won’t have to worry about dealing with traffic or rental car companies, and you can hit the ground running when you get to your destination.

Finding a Reputable Auto Shipping Company

The internet has made it easy to research auto shipping companies. You’ll want to make sure your vehicle is in good hands, so be sure to check out the company’s reviews before you decide. Here are some tips to help you find a car shipping company for your needs:

Get quotes from several companies before deciding.

Check to see if the company is licensed and insured.

Read online reviews to get a feel for the company’s reputation.

Beware of “too good to be true” offers.

Make sure you’re completely clear on the total cost.

Read the company’s terms and conditions carefully.

3. Decide if You Want to Rent or Buy

One of the big decisions you’ll need to make when you’re planning to winter in South Florida is whether you want to rent or buy a home. Renting a home can be a great option if you’re only planning to stay for a short period of time. You’ll have access to all the amenities of a home without having to worry about maintenance and upkeep. Plus, you won’t be responsible for making costly repairs or renovations.

However, renting also means you’ll be limited to the property’s boundaries. You won’t be allowed to make any permanent changes, which means you won’t be able to add your own personal touches.

On the other hand, buying a home in South Florida can be a great investment. If the area appeals to you and your family, then you might want to consider putting down roots. Buying a home also gives you the freedom to decorate and make changes as you please. Not to mention, you’ll pack fewer things when you travel between your winter home and your primary residence.

4. Research Your Temporary Town

If you’re not from Florida, then you’ll want to do some research on the town where you’ll be spending your winter. Each town has its own personality and unique characteristics. Make sure you take the time to do some research before you buy a home or rent an apartment. You’ll want to make sure the town is right for you and your family.

If you’re shipping your car to Florida, find out if you need a car permit or special car insurance.

Also, find out which hospitals and doctors are in the area. Learn about local attractions, restaurants, shops, and entertainment. By doing your research, you can prepare for any unexpected incidents and make the most of your time in South Florida.

5. Get a Mail Forwarding Address

Having a mail forwarding address lets you receive packages at your new Florida address. To set up a mail forwarding address, you’ll need to contact the United States Postal Service. You can choose to have all your mail forwarded to your new address, or you can opt for certain types of mail to be forwarded. You can also arrange to receive your mail on a schedule, such as once a week or once a month.

6. Pay Your Bills Online

While you might be away from home for the winter, bills and utilities don’t stop coming. Bills such as utilities and health insurance aren’t something you can skip paying if you want to avoid late fees and negative credit marks.

One way to make sure you stay on top of your bills while you’re away is to pay them online. Most companies have a website that allows you to log in and pay your bills. You may even opt for an electronic bank transfer. This eliminates the need to mail payments or go to a physical location. Plus, paying your bills online is a great way to keep your finances organized.

To keep your overhead low, you might want to:

Turn off the water heater at home before you leave.

Empty the fridge and freezer of food.

Unplug all electronics and appliances.

Conclusion: Spending Winters in South Florida

If you’ve decided to spend the winter in South Florida, then there’s a lot to do and many places to see. You’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for a great time. Use the tips above to help make your winter vacation a success.