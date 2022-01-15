The Best Online Gaming Platform On Your iOS

Mobile Premier League (MPL) is an Indian-based unified gaming platform that has opened an office in New York to take the US gaming market by storm. Incepted in India, MPL quickly became one of the country’s largest mobile gaming and esports platforms. Thanks to the platform’s overwhelming support in India, they branched out to Indonesia and the USA.

Even though MPL is embryonic in the American gaming market, it boasts over 90 million users in India and Indonesia. The platform’s user base in the USA is also steadily rising as MPL offers multiple games to keep novice and experienced players engaged and entertained. To this date, the platform offers over fourteen adrenaline-rushing, thrilling games, and you can stay tuned because they plan to keep adding more games to the list.

On a single platform, gamers can find different categories of games, and the MPL app is readily available through the App Store. You can play card games like Cube Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, 21 Puzzle, and Bingo. If you like shooting games, you’ll love playing Bubble Shooter and Baseball. You can also check out Bowling, Fruit Chop, Block Puzzle, and Basketball. Regardless of what game you decide to play, you can be assured of having a lot of fun, and boredom never comes near you again.

If you are ready to play mobile games online, here’s how you can download your favorite games on your iOS device.

The MPL app is free and supported by all iOS devices, and therefore, you can straightaway download the games of your choice from the App Store. For instance, if you want to play Bubble Shooter or Bingo, you need to go to the App Store and download the MPL gaming app.

After you’ve downloaded the MPL application, you have to install it on your device.

Now that the app is installed on your device, you need to open the app and register using your email address. Or, you can directly log in to the app using your Apple, Google, or Facebook account.

You have to select the game you want to play – Bingo, Bubble Shooter, Baseball, or Spider Solitaire. Then, you can start exploring the game and playing.

Once the MPL app is installed on your device and you have finished creating an account, you can explore all the games found on the platform. There’s no need to play one specific game over and over again when you have 14+ games to explore and master.

What makes MPL the best online gaming platform for iOS devices?

First is the ease of downloading the app, and iOS users get so many games on a single platform. So, iOS users don’t have to download multiple gaming apps to play all those different games. It helps them save space on their device. The other reasons for choosing MPL over others are given below:

Free practice games

Unlike other gaming platforms, MPL allows gamers to play free practice games and hone their gaming skills. Whether you need to learn the rules or understand the nuances of a specific game, you can play as many practice games as you want. The practice games are designed to mimic the thrill of the tournaments so players can get accustomed to the competition. You can play these games for free and master your skills before partaking in contests and battles.

There’s no wait time

The platform offers multiplayer gaming fun, and if you don’t have your friends available, you can get matched with random online players. However, you don’t need to wait for your opponent to join. You can play the game and go on to play another match. Your opponent can join anytime and finish playing the game. Then, the scores will be tallied, and you will get a notification regarding the game’s results.

The platform is safe and secure

The MPL gaming platform is highly secure, and it is safe to provide your payment details when you are participating in tournaments. The platform does not store any payment information and ensures to store data securely in compliance with applicable laws. So, you have nothing to worry about, and you can continue getting your gaming fix.

24-hours customer support

When playing games on the MPL platform, you are never alone. Whenever you find yourself stuck or want answers, you can turn to their customer support team. Their customer support executives are available 24-hours and seven days a week. You can reach out to them with your questions, and they will revert as quickly as possible.

If you need immediate help, you can connect with their customer support via in-app chat support. Alternatively, you can email them your grievances or questions.

Best-in-class gaming experience guaranteed

On MPL, you will find more than 14+ games across categories. The games boast exceptional graphics and an intuitive user interface. You can compete with your friends or get matched with random online players in real-time. To keep things entertaining and fresh, the platform comes up with contests and tournaments where players can compete and win big rewards and prizes.

Withdrawals are instant

The payment options available on the platform include bank transfer, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Credit or Debit cards. All transactions on the platform are secure, and you can withdraw your earnings and winnings instantly.

So, one can’t complain about the shortage of games for iOS devices. What you need is to download the MPL app right away and turn your iOS device into a gaming machine.