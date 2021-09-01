The Best Diet for a Longer Life

We have all seen someone well into their 80s or 90s who is energetic, zealous, and happy. This is when we think to ourselves, ‘what is the secret?’ Different studies confirm that a healthy diet is a prerequisite to longevity, along with thriving relationships and a purpose in life.

We all know that the quality of diet is important. De-stressing is also beneficial, which is why Delta 8 THC flower is increasingly popular. While you are working on your relationships and motivation, how to tell if your menu is conducive to a long life? To find the answer, researchers have looked at populations with the most centenarians.

Discover Blue Zones

These areas are known as the Blue Zones. Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, suggests that the best diet for healthy living is the Blue Zone diet. It reflects the collective experience of the longest living people in different parts of the world studied by Dan Buettner, founder of the Blue Zones Project. These areas are Loma Linda in California, Nicoya in Costa Rica, Sardinia in Italy, Ikaria in Greece, and Okinawa, Japan.

Diet Description

To take advantage of this longevity secret, you do not have to have access to the same local foods. Eating healthier can be boiled down to a few universal principles that work well with natural boosters like the Hometown Hero CBD products.

1. More Plants

At least 90% of your menu should be plant-based. Blue Zone residents get most of their nutrients from veggies, fruits, nuts, and whole grains. These foods are packed with vitamins and minerals.

Plants also contain a lot of phytochemicals, antioxidants, and fiber. As a result, they help you stave off lifestyle diseases, normalize digestion, and support natural immunity. As for the remaining 10%, centenarians eat around 2 oz of meat five times monthly and less than 3 oz of fish up to three times per week.

2. More Water

Water is the main drink for Blue Zone residents. They also consume tea, coffee, and red wine in moderation.

3. The Right Bread

Opt for whole grain or sourdough products. The fewer ingredients the better.

4. No Processed Food

Centenarians usually cook with whole foods. Limit processed products as much as possible, and steer clear of artificial preservatives.

5. Less Sugar

Reduce intake of added sugar. People in the Blue Zones consume around 7 tsp per day, a fifth of what is eaten by Americans.

6. Nuts as the Best Snack

Many centenarians eat nuts daily.

7. Eat Beans

At least 1/2 cup of beans per day will provide your system with fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates.

Lifestyle Matters, Too!

Sedentary work is detrimental to our health. Try to move naturally every 20 minutes, just like people in the Blue Zones. In addition, you need strong social connections, a sense of purpose and community. Use your gadgets as little as possible, and work by hand.