The Bahamas Spotlights At 33rd Annual Seatrade Cruise Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Bahamas recently hosted three receptions and co-sponsored the culminating gala dinner of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association at the 33rd Annual Seatrade Cruise Conference in Ft. Lauderdale.

The Bahamas’ unforgettable slogan “It’s Better in The Bahamas” and its brand recognition, was evidenced by the attendance of more than 500 delegates at sponsored events.

Seatrade is a leading international exhibition and conference event bringing together buyers and suppliers for a week of networking, sourcing, innovation, and education, with more than 700 exhibitors and 12,000 visitors.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s Sr. Director of Cruise and Maritime Development asserts that she is ‘committed to inclusion and synergy which brokers cooperative liaisons and partnerships with key stakeholders, both International and Domestic’, and the recognition of The Bahamas as the leader in cruising.

The Ministry’s partnership pursuits were realized in the co-sponsoring of the first official Cruise Line International Association’s (CLIA) Business-to-Business Networking and Seatrade’s VIP Speakers Reception for delegates on the opening night of Seatrade.

The reception was jointly sponsored by the Bahamas Maritime Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, and as a result of the overwhelming success, The Bahamas has attracted the first right of refusal for the event in 2018.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Lorraine Armbrister, the BMA’s President, Commodore Davy Rolle, and entire BMA executive body spoke to the success of the event and have committed to co-hosting next year.

During Seatrade, and at the respective venues, The Bahamas’ showcase featured costumed models – Monty Knowles’ Junkanoo nymphes, calypso music, delectable Bahamian native dishes featuring fresh conch salad, conch fritters, gin and coconut water, Kalik beer and rum punch, mints from Mortimer’s Candy Kitchen and Island Fusion flavoured Salts from Acklins – Bahamas.

The décor reflected the alluring scenery of the Islands, which also served as a photo backdrop for hundreds of attendees. The many patrons had a thoroughly enjoyable time, and expressed their intent to visit The Bahamas in the future.

Permanent Secretary at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Charles Albury, led a delegation of Senior Bahamas Tourism executives on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Obie Wilchcombe. He says that ‘The Bahamas will engage fully in all related initiatives to advance the cruise sector’.

During Seatrade Cruise Global, the Permanent Secretary and his team connected with Cruise and Maritime stakeholders with the intent to further solidify The Bahamas’ relationship, and were pleased to be hosted by Mr. Michael Bayley, President & CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

The Bahamas’ contingent at Seatrade 2017, included Permanent Secretary, Transport and Aviation, Lorraine Armbrister (on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Glenys Hanna-Martin); Anthony Kikivarakis, Chairman, the Bahamas Maritime Authority; and Commodore Davy F. Rolle, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, the Bahamas Maritime Authority and other Bahamas Maritime Authority Board of Directors; Permanent Secretary, Charles Albury (on behalf of Minister Obie Wilchcombe), Deputy Director General Ellison Thompson; Sr. Director Cruise and Maritime Development – Erica Ingraham; Sr. Director Communications – Mia Weech-Lange, Director Cruise – Glenda Johnson, and other members of staff who played a pivotal role in the Success of Seatrade 2017.